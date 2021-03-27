Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wang Yi Talks about China-Arab Cooperation on COVID Response: Set a Fine Example of Solidarity and Cooperation in Difficult Times

03/27/2021 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On March 24, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi received an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya in Riyadh.

In response to the reporter's question on how to evaluate the China-Arab cooperation on COVID response, Wang Yi said that in the face of the pandemic, mutual assistance between China and Arab states has set a fine example of solidarity and cooperation in difficult times.

In this joint fight, the most fundamental belief lies in our shared future. In a pandemic like COVID-19, the entire humanity, China and Arab states included, have a common stake. King Salman of Saudi Arabia was the first head of state to call President Xi Jinping to voice support for China's anti-epidemic efforts. Burj Khalifa in the UAE, the world's tallest building, and some other Arab landmarks, lit up messages such as 'Wuhan Jiayou' (Stay strong, Wuhan), which warmed our hearts.

China has conducted anti-COVID cooperation with all Arab states. China reached out to the people of Palestine and Palestinian refugees in surrounding areas, and people in Syria and other conflict zones. China provided a large amount of ventilators, test reagents, forehead thermometers, masks, goggles and protective suits. Over 50 medical expert virtual meetings with all Arab states and the Arab League were held, and nearly 100 visits were made by Chinese medical experts to eight Arab states.

In this joint fight, the most outstanding feature is our pioneering spirit. Arab states are among the first to cooperate with China on vaccines. As the first foreign country to host phase-III trials for the Chinese vaccine, the UAE has made a significant contribution to the success of the Research and Development of the vaccine. The Chinese government is earnestly fulfilling its commitment of making China's vaccines global public goods. China has donated and exported over 17 million doses to 17 Arab states and the Arab League, offering tangible support to Arab states' fight against the virus.

In this joint fight, the most precious bond is our shared belief. At the ninth Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held last year, China and Arab states issued a joint statement on solidarity against COVID-19, which underscored the importance of closer international cooperation and support for the lead role of the World Health Organization. China and Arab states called for coordinated international COVID response to build a bulwark against the virus. By standing up against attempts to politicize or label the virus, China and Arab states played an important role in building global consensus and pooling global resources against the pandemic.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 11:20:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13aATTEMPTS TO REFLOAT VESSEL STRANDED IN SUEZ CANAL TO RESUME AT 2 : 30 pm local time - canal sources
RE
08:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Serbian president meets with Chinese defense minister
PU
07:52aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : Prime Minister visits Hari Mandir and attends Community Reception at Orakandi
PU
07:46aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Wang Yi Talks about Three "Number Ones" in China-Arab Cooperation
PU
07:21aWANG YI TALKS ABOUT CHINA-ARAB COOPERATION ON COVID RESPONSE : Set a Fine Example of Solidarity and Cooperation in Difficult Times
PU
07:02aPHILIP R. LANE : Stabilising the economic outlook
PU
06:51aECB must remain euro zone's stabiliser - chief economist Lane
RE
05:52aPHILIP R. LANE :  Stabilising the economic outlook
PU
05:45a15-an-Hour Minimum Wage Could Further Sting Teen Employment
DJ
05:16aWORLD BANK  : US$20 Million to Boost Digital Development in the Palestinian Territories
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ