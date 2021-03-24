Wang Yi Talks about Four-Point Strategic Consensus and Four Major Endeavors of China and Russia

On March 23, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov jointly met the press after their talks in Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Wang Yi said, Guilin's scenery is peerless in the world, and the high level of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is also the best in the world. No matter how the international situation changes, the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia will only strengthen, not weaken, and will only expand, not shrink. Just now, I had in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and reached many new consensuses on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues.

We agree that the strategic guidance from the top leaders is the political advantage of China-Russia relations in the new era. President Xi Jinping and President Putin accurately grasped the trend of the times and the general trend of the world, pointed out the direction for China-Russia relations, consolidated mutual trust, drew a blueprint, and injected confidence and motivation for the two countries to calmly cope with the changes in the world over the past century. In the post-pandemic period, the two heads of state will continue to maintain close exchanges in various ways to guide the two sides to jointly prevent and resolve any risks and challenges on the road to revitalization.

We agree as follows. The unity of China and Russia in fighting against the COVID-19 has given the traditional friendship between the two peoples a 'highlight' and will also illuminate the 'darkest moment' of the global pandemic. The two countries helped each other when the pandemic was the most severe and they fostered a health community that could not be beaten down by the virus; the two countries defended the truth when lies were flying in the sky, and became a strong and unbreakable fortress of the 'political virus'; when the 'vaccine nationalism' emerged, the two countries helped the world and became a lifeline that could not be stopped by the 'vaccine gap'. The China-Russia anti-pandemic cooperation has won the support of the people and the respect of the world, which is enough to go down in the annals of history.

We agree that pragmatic cooperation provides strong support for the high-quality economic and social development of the two countries. Last year, the bilateral trade volume stabilized at over 100 billion U.S. dollars for the third consecutive year. Major strategic projects in the fields of oil, gas and nuclear energy between the two countries are progressing as planned. Digital economy, green economy, AI, 5G, big data cooperation is in the ascendant, and the China-Russia memorandum of understanding on jointly building an international scientific research station on the moon was smoothly signed. This shows that the pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia, which has undergone the test of the pandemic, is more resilient and has more stamina.

We agree that China-Russia international cooperation has contributed valuable stability and positive energy to the world. Today, we will issue a joint statement on several issues of current global governance, expounding the essence of major concepts such as human rights, democracy, international order, and multilateralism, reflecting the collective demands of the international community, especially developing countries. We call on all countries to participate in and improve global governance in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and equality, abandon zero-sum mentality and ideological prejudice, stop interfering in the internal affairs of any country, enhance the well-being of people of all countries through dialogue and cooperation, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Wang Yi said, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation. The Treaty has laid a solid legal foundation for the long-term and healthy development of China-Russia relations. The more the world changes and the more chaotic, the more we deeply understand the significance of the friendship, mutual benefit and win-win situation between China and Russia for generations, and the more we must cherish the new type of state-to-state relations established by the two sides based on both positive and negative experience. China and Russia have agreed to extend the Treaty and focus on celebrating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty to promote greater development of China-Russia relations in the new era. Both parties will make efforts in four areas:

First, provide a strong backing for each other on the issue of core interests. Same ideals and mutual assistance are the bright background of China-Russia relations. No matter how turbulent the world changes, the two sides will fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and firmly support each other in taking a development path suited to their own conditions.

Second, accelerate the resumption of work, production, business and markets under the normalized pandemic prevention and control. The two sides will speed up the docking of nucleic acid testing standards and procedures, explore the promotion of international travel health certificate and establish a mechanism for mutual recognition of health code information, effectively reduce the risk of cross-border spread of the pandemic, and promote the formation of a new order of healthy, safe, and orderly personnel exchanges. The two sides will continue to carry out vaccine R&D and production cooperation, and make 'China-Russia contributions' to the availability of vaccines.

Third, be each other's important partners on the road of development and revitalization. The two sides will continue to implement major strategic projects, and steadily accumulate 'asset-heavy' cooperation; leverage the China-Russia Year of Science and Technology Innovation, increase investment in new industries and new business forms, and create high-quality 'asset-light' with innovation as the core; improve the diversified cooperation pattern, cultivate more growth poles, and accelerate the quality and upgrading of practical cooperation between the two countries.

Fourth, be the mainstay of maintaining fairness and justice in international affairs. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China's lawful seat at the United Nations and the 20th anniversary of its accession to the World Trade Organization. Along the way, we know the importance of practicing true multilateralism. China is willing to work with Russia to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, firmly uphold the international order based on international law, uphold the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for all mankind, and join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Wang Yi said, the 'Vernal Equinox' has just passed. According to the traditional Chinese concept, this means that the cold winter has passed. Spring has arrived, and hope is ahead. We are willing to work together with Russia and the international community to get out of the haze of the pandemic and usher in a win-win future.