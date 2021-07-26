Wang Yi Talks about the Future-oriented New-type China-Finland Cooperative Partnership

On July 25, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the press jointly with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

Wang Yi said, Finland is an important member of the European Union and one of the first western countries to establish diplomatic relations with China. In 2017, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Finland and jointly decided with President Sauli Niinistö to establish a new-type partnership for the future. This positioning is unique in China's foreign relations and fully reflects the forward-looking and leading nature of China-Finland relations. Foreign Minister Haavisto and I fully exchanged views on China-Finland relations and issues of common concern, and agreed that the two sides should work together to effectively implement the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Facing the future, we should work together to explore a new-type partnership in which countries with different history, culture and social systems seek common ground while reserving differences and pursue win-win cooperation. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 70 years ago, China-Finland cooperation in various fields has made great progress, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples. Facts have proved that countries with different history, culture, social systems and values can fully carry out cooperation and achieve win-win outcomes. The key is to respect each other's core and major interests, deepen strategic mutual trust through friendly communication, treat each other as equals and refrain from imposing one's own will on others. Over the past 70 years, China and Finland have maintained this point well and should continue to set an example for the international community.

Facing the future, we should fully activate the potential of practical cooperation between China and Finland. China is willing to advance the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with Finland's development strategy, launch the mid-term evaluation of the China-Finland Joint Work Plan, and carry out cooperation in emerging fields such as scientific and technological innovation, the circular economy, and clean technology. The two sides will expand mutual opening up to create a good environment for investment and cooperation, strengthen cooperation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games and intensify cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Facing the future, we should promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations. China hopes that Finland will give full play to its unique advantages and work with China to promote the establishment of China-EU green partnership and digital partnership, and enhance the level of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation between China and Europe. China and Europe have no fundamental conflict of interest, but are partners rather than rivals. Any policy that deviates from this correct judgment is not in the fundamental long-term interests of the Chinese and European people.

Facing the future, we should promote global governance together. China is willing to strengthen coordination with Finland in international and regional affairs, jointly uphold true multilateralism, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, and respond to global threats such as pandemics, climate change, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The two sides should promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. China values the 'spirit of Helsinki' advocated by Finland and welcomes Finland to join the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development jointly launched by China and Africa.