Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wang Yi Talks about the Importance of the Global Development Initiative

09/26/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 26, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the opening ceremony of the Sustainable Development Forum 2021 via video link and delivered a keynote speech to elaborate the importance of the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

Wang Yi said that development is the eternal pursuit of human society. The world today is under the compounded impacts of the pandemic and profound changes across the world, both unseen in a century. Global economic recovery has been uneven. The implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is confronted with new challenges. As the global cause for development stands at a crossroads, President Xi Jinping solemnly proposed the Global Development Initiative. He called on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for more robust, greener and more balanced global development, and foster a global community of development with a shared future. This major Initiative has set out a blueprint for the development of countries and international development cooperation, and pointed the way forward for global development and international development cooperation.

Wang Yi said that the Global Development Initiative embraces the people-centered core concept. It takes the betterment of people's well-being and realization of their well-rounded development as the starting point and ultimate goal, and endeavors to meet the aspirations of all nations for a better life. It focuses on development as the master key to addressing all problems, and strives to solve difficult issues of development and create more opportunities for development, leaving no countries and no individuals behind.

The Global Development Initiative follows the guidelines of practical cooperation. The Initiative responds to the dynamics and urgent needs of global development, and has identified priority areas including poverty alleviation, food security, COVID-19 and vaccines, financing for development, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy, and connectivity. To this end, it has also put forward cooperation proposals and plans to translate development consensus into pragmatic actions so as to inject new impetus to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Global Development Initiative advocates the spirit of open and inclusive partnership. The Initiative is an important public good and cooperation platform that China provides to the international community. It is open to the whole world and welcomes the participation of all countries. It will form synergy with other initiatives including the Belt and Road Initiative, Agenda 2063 of the African Union, and the New Partnership for Africa's Development. It will build consensus and pool together the strengths of multilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the UN, the G20 and BRICS as well as various sub-regional and regional platforms.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aFM : China to advance Global Development Initiative with all parties
PU
09:40aUK's Ofgem appoints Octopus Energy to take on collapsed Avro Energy's customers
RE
09:22aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-CEEC innovation cooperation highlighted to address global challenges
PU
09:07aUK opposition hints at wealth taxes on shareholders and landlords
RE
09:00aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Wall St Week Ahead-Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
RE
08:53aMEDIA-WHO seeks to revive stalled inquiry into origins of COVID-19 with new team- WSJ
RE
08:47aChina tells energy firms to raise output to keep homes warm in winter
RE
08:27aEssar Oil in talks to extend January UK VAT payment deadline
RE
08:12aWang Yi Attends the Sustainable Development Forum 2021
PU
08:12aWang Yi Talks about the Importance of the Global Development Initiative
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - ..
2China Evergrande : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property pr..
3China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by B..
4Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sal..
5Alibaba : Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba ..

HOT NEWS