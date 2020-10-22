Want a Rewarding Career in a Growing Industry? Look No Further Than Professional Pest Control

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) launches PestControlJobs.com to help prospective candidates learn about the exciting opportunities that await in professional pest control

With the demand for skilled labor at an all-time high, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has launched PestControlJobs.com as part of its nationwide Workforce Development Initiative to attract top talent to the thriving industry of professional pest control. According to the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of pest control workers is projected to grow 7 percent from 2018 to 2028. With 50 percent of the existing workforce set to retire in the next decade, however, a larger pool of replacement workers is needed to ensure the survival of all trade industries alike.

“America is at a crossroads; while trade professions are in dire need of skilled workers, many employers report they’re still struggling to fill open positions due to a widening skills gap,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public affairs at NPMA. “Today’s young people are the most technologically advanced generation to date, and while they’re resolutely set on the college path due to external pressures, many don’t realize the opportunities for advancement and earning potential that also exist within trade professions like pest control.”

Deemed an Essential Service for its role in protecting public health, food and property from the dangers associated with pests, a career in professional pest control affords employees both stability and flexibility at a time when the nationwide unemployment rate, according to BLS, is at 7.9 percent. While many professions require a four-year degree, those who pursue a career in pest control can save both time and money as all necessary training is acquired on the job. With these low barriers to entry, there is no better time to pursue a career in pest control.

To learn about the many opportunities that await you in professional pest control, visit PestControlJobs.com. From current job listings to employee testimonials, salary information and potential career paths, job seekers can explore everything the industry has to offer to help them make a more informed decision about their future pursuits. For real-time information, follow the NPMA’s Workforce Development Initiative social media properties on both Facebook and LinkedIn.

To see what opportunities await you, visit Careers.PestControlJobs.com.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. Its Workforce Development Initiative aims to help fill the demand for skilled workers, attract new talent to the professional pest control industry and spread the word about the essential role pest control professionals play in improving people’s overall quality of life. For more information, visit PestControlJobs.com or follow @PestControl Jobs on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005980/en/