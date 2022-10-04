Want fries with that? Robot makes French fries faster, better than humans do

PASADENA, Calif., Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fast-food French
fries and onion rings are going high-tech, thanks to a company
in Southern California.
Miso Robotics Inc in Pasadena has started rolling out its
Flippy 2 robot, which automates the process of deep frying
potatoes, onions and other foods.
A big robotic arm like those in auto plants - directed by
cameras and artificial intelligence - takes frozen French fries
and other foods out of a freezer, dips them into hot oil, then
deposits the ready-to-serve product into a tray.
Flippy 2 can cook several meals with different recipes
simultaneously, reducing the need for catering staff and, says
Miso, speed up order delivery at drive-through windows.
“When an order comes in through the restaurant system, it
automatically spits out the instructions to Flippy," Miso Chief
Executive Mike Bell said in an interview.
" ... It does it faster or more accurately, more reliably
and happier than most humans do it,” Bell added.
Miso said it took five years to develop Flippy and recently
made it commercially available.
The robot's name comes from Flippy, an earlier robot
designed to flip burgers. But once Miso's team finished that
machine, they realized there was a much tighter bottleneck at
the fry station, particularly late at night.
Bell said Flippy 2 makes a splash - at first.
“When we put a robot into a location, the customers that
come up and order, they all take pictures, they take videos,
they ask a bunch of questions. And then the second time they
come in, they seem not to even notice it, just take it for
granted," he said.
Miso engineers can watch Flippy 2 robots working in real
time on a big screen, enabling them to help troubleshoot any
problems that crop up. A number of restaurant chains have
adopted the robotic fry cook, including Jack in the Box in San
Diego, White Castle in the Midwest and CaliBurger on the West
Coast, Bell said.
Bell said three other big U.S. fast-food chains have put
Flippy 2 to work, but says they're hesitant to advertise because
of sensitivities about perceptions that robots are taking jobs
away from humans.
“The task that the humans are most happy to offload are
tasks like the fry station. ... They're delighted to have the
help so they can do other things," Bell said.
Miso Robotics has around 90 engineers, who tinker with
prototypes or work on computer code. One of its next projects is
Sippy, a drink-making robot which will take an order from a
customer, pour drinks, put lids on them, insert a straw and
group them together.
Bell said that some day, people will "walk into a restaurant
and look at a robot and say, 'Hey, remember the old days when
humans used to do that kind of thing?’
"And those days ... it's coming. ... It's just a matter of
... how quick.”
