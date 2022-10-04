Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Want fries with that? Robot makes French fries faster, better than humans do

10/04/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PASADENA, Calif., Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fast-food French fries and onion rings are going high-tech, thanks to a company in Southern California.

Miso Robotics Inc in Pasadena has started rolling out its Flippy 2 robot, which automates the process of deep frying potatoes, onions and other foods.

A big robotic arm like those in auto plants - directed by cameras and artificial intelligence - takes frozen French fries and other foods out of a freezer, dips them into hot oil, then deposits the ready-to-serve product into a tray.

Flippy 2 can cook several meals with different recipes simultaneously, reducing the need for catering staff and, says Miso, speed up order delivery at drive-through windows.

“When an order comes in through the restaurant system, it automatically spits out the instructions to Flippy," Miso Chief Executive Mike Bell said in an interview.

" ... It does it faster or more accurately, more reliably and happier than most humans do it,” Bell added.

Miso said it took five years to develop Flippy and recently made it commercially available.

The robot's name comes from Flippy, an earlier robot designed to flip burgers. But once Miso's team finished that machine, they realized there was a much tighter bottleneck at the fry station, particularly late at night.

Bell said Flippy 2 makes a splash - at first.

“When we put a robot into a location, the customers that come up and order, they all take pictures, they take videos, they ask a bunch of questions. And then the second time they come in, they seem not to even notice it, just take it for granted," he said.

Miso engineers can watch Flippy 2 robots working in real time on a big screen, enabling them to help troubleshoot any problems that crop up. A number of restaurant chains have adopted the robotic fry cook, including Jack in the Box in San Diego, White Castle in the Midwest and CaliBurger on the West Coast, Bell said.

Bell said three other big U.S. fast-food chains have put Flippy 2 to work, but says they're hesitant to advertise because of sensitivities about perceptions that robots are taking jobs away from humans.

“The task that the humans are most happy to offload are tasks like the fry station. ... They're delighted to have the help so they can do other things," Bell said.

Miso Robotics has around 90 engineers, who tinker with prototypes or work on computer code. One of its next projects is Sippy, a drink-making robot which will take an order from a customer, pour drinks, put lids on them, insert a straw and group them together.

Bell said that some day, people will "walk into a restaurant and look at a robot and say, 'Hey, remember the old days when humans used to do that kind of thing?’

"And those days ... it's coming. ... It's just a matter of ... how quick.” (Reporting by Phil Lavelle and Sandra Stojanovic; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.10% 89.67 Delayed Quote.9.50%
WTI 1.19% 84.282 Delayed Quote.8.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07a'It was chaotic' -FBI witness to testify for second day in Oath Keepers trial
RE
06:07aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises as lower U.S. yields whet risk appetite, hurt dollar
RE
06:06aSocGen CEO: current environment not ideal for mergers and acquisitions in sector
RE
06:06aBiden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event
RE
06:05aSterling rises for sixth straight session after Kwarteng's tax U-turn
RE
06:04aExclusive-Michigan police ask prosecutors to consider charging Republican clerk in voting-system breach
RE
06:03aTop oil traders see steady demand despite economic headwinds
RE
06:02aSocGen CEO: current environment not ideal for mergers and acquisitions in sector
RE
06:00aFrench state to file offer for purchase of remaining EDF shares with market regulator on Tuesday - source
RE
06:00aWant fries with that? Robot makes French fries faster, better than humans do
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Disclosure in NEL ASA
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4France's Atos to complete split into two companies next summer
5Australian dollar gives up rally as RBA delivers dovish hike

HOT NEWS