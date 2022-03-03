Want lower oil prices? First you need higher ones

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - There is only one way oil
prices are going to fall - by first rising even more. That is
the growing consensus among Wall Street analysts, who say there
is not enough supply to impede crude prices from their
relentless surge.
Global benchmark Brent and U.S. crude futures have soared
over 15% to around 10- and 14-year highs, respectively, since
Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine last week. The benchmarks
closed on Thursday at $110.46 a barrel and $107.67,
respectfully.
Though global powers have unleashed a slew of sanctions that
have so far stopped short of targeting Russian oil and gas
exports, companies are avoiding Russian oil - tightening a
market that was already struggling to keep up with demand that
has roughly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
In recent days, Wall Street strategists have been boosting
their expectations for the peaks crude benchmarks will have to
scale to eventually cause businesses and consumers to curtail
consumption.
On Thursday, JP Morgan analysts said Brent would
have to rise to $120 a barrel "and stay there for months to
incentivize demand destruction."
What is more, the bank says if disruption to Russian volumes
lasts throughout the year, Brent could end 2022 at $185 a
barrel, likely causing demand to fall by about 3 million barrels
per day (bpd).
"At these price levels, it affects demand, but that takes
time and we went into this already with a tight oil market –
there's not a lot of slack in the system," said Daniel Yergin,
author and vice chairman of S&P Global.
Global consuming nations have tried to ensure adequate oil
supply following the sanctions on Russia, which exports 4
million to 5 million bpd of crude, second-most worldwide behind
Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said
it would release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency
reserves.
The market shrugged off that news as the release amounts to
less than a day's global consumption, and oil prices continued
their upward march after the announcement.
"Supply elasticity is no longer relevant in the face of such
a potential large and immediate supply shock," said Goldman
Sachs in a note Tuesday.
So far, there has been little evidence of demand destruction
in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
Motorists tend to become wary about filling up their cars when
gasoline reaches $4 per gallon. The current national average is
$3.73 per gallon, according to the American Automobile
Association.
"I do think when we see $4 a gallon, there may be an adverse
reaction," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at
GasBuddy. "But with a strong economy and prices that remain well
below inflation-adjusted records, it doesn't have the same
sting."
RBC's senior analyst Mike Tran said that when adjusting for
inflation, the $4-per-gallon price reached in 2008 would be
equal to about $5.20 in today's dollars.
"The next frontier of oil prices will be defined by prices
in search of demand destruction, and that is as bullish a
framework gets," Tran said in a Wednesday note.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly
Editing by Marguerita Choy)