Wantai's nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine to begin mid-stage trial in China

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Beijing Wantai Biological
Pharmacy Enterprise Co Ltd plans to start a
mid-stage clinical trial this month of a nasal spray coronavirus
vaccine in China, clinical trial registry data showed.
An alternative to the common injection in the arm, the spray
vaccine can trigger specific immune responses in airways by
mimicking the natural infection of a respiratory virus, its
researchers have said.
A Phase 2 study involving 720 participants, run by a
city-level disease control and prevention centre in the eastern
province of Jiangsu, will take place from Nov. 17, showed a
record in the Chinese Clinical Trail Registry dated Friday.
The trial will see the vaccine given at two- or three-week
intervals, and will test its safety and ability to elicit immune
responses, showed the registry record.
The candidate uses a weakened influenza virus to ferry the
genetic snippet of the new coronavirus' protein. The Phase 2
study will also evaluate how pre-existing antibodies against a
specific type of flu virus in healthy people affect the vaccine.
Beijing Wantai did not immediately response to a Reuters
request for comment.
Researchers in Britain are also studying inhaled versions of
COVID-19 vaccine candidates to see if they deliver a localised
immune response in the respiratory tract.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)