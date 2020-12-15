Log in
Wantalease.com: Pickups and SUV Lease Payments Increase Entering December

12/15/2020 | 04:16pm EST
CINCINNATI, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wantalease.com, the nation’s first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings entering the month of December. While most automotive brand payments remained steady, many SUV and pickup models saw payment increases.

Among the most notable are the Ford Ranger, with a +14.86% increase from November, the Chevrolet Traverse with a +14.65% increase, and the Honda Pilot with a +11.15% increase. The Ford Ranger is offered at a payment of $325 per month, the Chevrolet Traverse is priced at $329 per month, and the Honda Pilot is also priced at $329 per month.

Other SUVs with payment increases include the Ford Expedition, Cadillac Escalade, Lexus RX, and Infiniti QX80. The Expedition increased by +6.52%, the Escalade increased by +5.46%, the RX increased by +1.92% and the QX80 increased by +1.59%.

The Nissan Sentra is currently priced the lowest of all vehicles, coming in at just $149 per month. The Sentra has held steady at the same payment for the past four months. The vehicle with the largest discount in December was the Cadillac CT5, with a decrease of -17.47%, bringing monthly payments to $349.

“We anticipate that manufacturers will be holding steady on new lease payments despite the uptick in demand for new vehicles,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. “With the biggest shopping holidays of the year quickly approaching, its possible manufacturers may have increased prices entering December to make promotional offers seem more attractive to holiday shoppers.”

Other vehicles that experienced payment decreases for the month of December include the Audi A3, the Toyota Corolla and the Volkswagen Jetta. The A3 decreased by -11.26%, bringing monthly payments to $294 per month, the Corolla decreased by -7.56% bringing monthly payments to $189 and the Jetta decreased by -4.07%, bringing payments to $229 per month.

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest online marketplace for leases.

About Wantalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wantalease.com is the world’s first online automotive marketplace for new car leases. For more information visit www.WantAlease.com.

Press Contact:
Erica Olson
Merit Mile
Eolson@MeritMile.com
O – 561-362-8888


© GlobeNewswire 2020
