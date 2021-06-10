War Horse Cities Announces Steve Jennings as President

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Plank , CEO of War Horse Cities, a real estate development and investment company based in Baltimore, is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Jennings to the role of President. The decision went into effect in March of 2021.



Steve has served as CFO of War Horse Cities since September of 2013 leading the investment management and development partnerships. Steve has been instrumental in the development and acquisition of a broadly diversified portfolio of direct development, real estate joint ventures, and private equity portfolio. War Horse Cities award winning mid-atlantic projects includes Anthem House, the Canton Waterfront properties, Belvedere Square, Alta 47, The Hall College Park, the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, and Reston National Golf Course. War Horse Cities’ San Francisco, CA portfolio includes The Golden Gate Theater Office building, award winning local activation through The Hall SF, development of 193 apartments with JP Morgan, entitlements for 142 apartments, and self-storage properties.

Before joining War Horse Cities, Jennings worked with Washington, DC-based real estate investment firm Foulger-Pratt. He also served as CFO and COO of Black Oak Associates, a mid-atlantic real estate investment, development, and management company. A long-time Baltimore resident, Jennings graduated from Loyola College with an MBA in Finance after completing a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Accounting from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Steve will also serve as President of War Horse Cities Community Development Corporation, a not-for-profit real estate development and community activation organization. War Horse Cities CDC invests philanthropically in impact-driven real estate, activation, and start-ups which strengthen communities economically, socially and environmentally. War Horse Cities CDC collaborates with local communities concepting, design, construction and funding projects such as Baltimore School for the Arts Center for Collaboration, Arts and Technology, Hollins Market, Federal Hill Market, The Western District Police Station, Guilford Elementary/Middle School; Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School and other impact investments and donations.

“Steve has been the right partner and friend building War Horse Cities with me and our team. I am grateful that Steve has agreed to take on the additional responsibility and commitment to our partners, teammates, and communities to lead War Horse Cities and our CDC’s continued growth and impact,” said CEO, Scott Plank.

