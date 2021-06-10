War Horse Cities Announces Steve Jennings as President
BALTIMORE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Plank, CEO of War Horse Cities, a real estate development and investment company based in Baltimore, is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Jennings to the role of President. The decision went into effect in March of 2021.
Before joining War Horse Cities, Jennings worked with Washington, DC-based real estate investment firm Foulger-Pratt. He also served as CFO and COO of Black Oak Associates, a mid-atlantic real estate investment, development, and management company. A long-time Baltimore resident, Jennings graduated from Loyola College with an MBA in Finance after completing a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Accounting from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
“Steve has been the right partner and friend building War Horse Cities with me and our team. I am grateful that Steve has agreed to take on the additional responsibility and commitment to our partners, teammates, and communities to lead War Horse Cities and our CDC’s continued growth and impact,” said CEO, Scott Plank.
ABOUT WAR HORSE CITIES
We are committed to supporting and participating in vibrant communities—which we do by investing in mission-driven businesses and building exciting collaborative environments that are economically and environmentally sustainable. Hand in hand with the communities we serve, we invest our time, skills and resources into programming spaces, developing real estate, growing operational capabilities and creating philanthropic initiatives for long-term positive impact.
JSP Ventures starts-up and invests in companies that generate “triple bottom line” investment returns measured by economic, social, and environmental benefits which strengthen communities. We work with entrepreneurs and teammates who share our values of listening, service, and activism. We execute our mission by offering leadership, financing, mentorship, infrastructure, and our network.