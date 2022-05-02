War could drive up price of Japan's low-cost soul food

on a Japanese soul food
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Soba noodles are becoming more expensive
This restaurant is hiking its prices
for the first time in nearly a decade
RYU ISHIHARA, TAKAMOTOSEIMENJYO, OWNER:
"The buckwheat suppliers did all they could but this time the situation is so bad there's no way to avoid raising prices. There are items I'll have to raise by 10 to 15 percent."
Despite soba's iconic status
Japan only produces 42% of its buckwheat needs
Much of that gap is filled by Russia
the world's top buckwheat producer
HUA YUE, BUCKWHEAT IMPORTER:
"Because of the economic sanctions, such as Russia being removed from SWIFT banking system, and some shipping companies putting a halt on its cargo ships departing and arriving in Russian ports, there's been a disruption on logistics. As a result, there's been a delay in the arrival of buckwheat seeds to Japan."
ISHIHARA:
"From COVID-19 and now with this war, I'm wondering when it will all end. I first thought it would all be over in six months but there's no signs of an end. I'm really worried."