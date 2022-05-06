Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'War has reached us' - Strike shocks village in southeast Ukraine

05/06/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO:

NOVOTAVRYCHESKE, Ukraine (Reuters) - Viktor Golovachuk returned from a night shift at his local steel plant in southeastern Ukraine on Friday to find a munition attack had blown the roof off his house, destroyed its outbuildings and buried his dog Malysh under rubble.

The strike landed just after dawn, blasting a wide crater in a quiet cottage-lined street of Novotavrycheske village, which is around 40 km (25 miles) from the front line of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"How do I describe it? Shock - I couldn't believe it until I got here," Golovachuk said in his debris-strewn yard.

"There are no military sites here. What - is my house a strategic target? Or my neighbour's? What was there to destroy here?" he asked, as another distant explosion boomed out.

Nearby, a dog's legs poked stiffly out from underneath shattered slabs of concrete. Helped by a neighbour, Golovachuk cleared the mess, lifted Malysh's body gently into a blanket and placed him under a blossoming fruit tree.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Novotavrycheske's residents say they have got used to the sound of blasts and rockets flying overhead, but Friday's strike was the first direct hit on the village.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" and says it is not targeting civilians.

"Nothing like this has happened here until now," said the head of the local council Vasily Zakarlyuka. "Firstly, it's fear. Fear and horror, because the war has reached us now. Everyone was scared, people were running around and worried."

"The main thing is everyone is alive."

Nobody was home at the time of the blast, because the war has already split up Golovachuk's family. His two sons are off fighting with the Ukrainian forces and his wife and 11-year-old daughter have fled to the relative safety of western Ukraine.

His wife wept when he told her about the strike by phone, he said.

The shockwave from the explosion shattered the windows of their home and flung shrapnel with enough force to pierce the metal fences of houses further down the street.

Golovachuk's parents and friends helped him salvage furniture and other belongings from the house that was strewn with broken glass and chunks of plaster and wood.

Standing in the hall, his mother Kateryna Golovachuk, 65, said she was reluctant to abandon the village, where the extended family had seen many happy times before the war.

"If it gets too dangerous, we will leave. But not yet," she said.

(Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Alessandra Prentice and Joseph Campbell


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aNO PLACE TO HIDE : Dollar's surge cuts across markets
RE
11:45aMusk, Twitter are sued by shareholder over $44 billion takeover
RE
11:44aSwiss press freedom dealt blow in bid for overhaul of bank secrecy rules
RE
11:41aPoland not near end of rate hike cycle, says central bank head
RE
11:39aCanada gains 15,300 jobs in April, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%
RE
11:38aThird Ebola patient dies in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo
RE
11:37aCanadian dollar edges lower as jobs data misses estimates
RE
11:37aTaiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
RE
11:34aMcColl's sinks into administration after Morrisons deal snubbed
RE
11:33aTaiwan adds Belarus to export control list due to Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
4Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
5Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation

HOT NEWS