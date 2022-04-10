War to slash Ukraine's GDP output by over 45%, World Bank forecasts

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economic output
will likely contract by a staggering 45.1% this year as Russia's
invasion has shuttered businesses, slashed exports and rendered
economic activity impossible in large swaths of the country, the
World Bank said on Sunday in a new report.
The World Bank also forecast Russia's 2022 GDP output to
fall 11.2% due to punishing financial sanctions imposed by the
United States and its Western allies on Russia's banks,
state-owned enterprises and other institutions.
The World Bank's "War in the Region" economic update https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/bitstream/handle/10986/37268/9781464818660.pdf
said the Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and
Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of 30.7% this
year, due to shocks from the war and disruption of trade.
Growth in 2022 in the Central Europe region, comprising
Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Poland and Romania, will be cut to
3.5% from 4.7% previously due to the influx of refugees, higher
commodity prices and deteriorating confidence hurting demand.
For Ukraine, the World Bank report estimates that over half
of the country's businesses are closed, while others still open
are operating at well under normal capacity. The closure of
Black Sea shipping from Ukraine has cut off some 90% of the
country's grain exports and half of its total exports.
The World Bank said the war has rendered economic activity
impossible in large swaths of the country, and is disrupting
agricultural planting and harvest operations.
Estimates of infrastructure damage exceeding $100 billion by
early March - about two-thirds of Ukraine's 2019 GDP - are well
out of date "as the war has raged on and caused further damage."
The bank said the 45.1% contraction estimate excludes the
impact of physical infrastructure destruction, but said this
would scar future economic output, along with the outflow of
Ukrainian refugees to other countries.
The World Bank said the magnitude of Ukraine's contraction
is "subject to a high degree of uncertainty" over the war's
duration and intensity.
"The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to
Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to
infrastructure," Anna Bjerde, the World Bank's vice president
for Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement. "Ukraine needs
massive financial support immediately as it struggles to keep
its economy going and the government running to support
Ukrainian citizens who are suffering and coping with an extreme
situation."
The World Bank has already marshaled about $923 million in
loans and grants for Ukraine, and is preparing a further support
package of more than $2 billion. The aid has helped
Ukraine pay salaries for essential workers and make pension and
sovereign debt payments, despite drastically reduced tax
revenues, World Bank officials said.
(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)