Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WarMus Land is Excited to Announce the Launch of SCARDust (SCARD)

12/31/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - WarMus Land Presents SCARDust ($SCARD), a cutting edge crypto, gaming, and animation project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8496/108792_460db38254983b97_001.jpg


Warmus presents a defi, gaming, animation all-in-one

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8496/108792_460db38254983b97_001full.jpg

The team behind WarMus Land, a web3 company, is creating a comic multiverse with a p2e fighting tournament style game; with in-game limited edition digital collectibles and NFT trading cards, wearables, weapons, and land parcels - all taking place within a virtual world, in time once the project sees the finish line.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8496/108792_460db38254983b97_002.jpg


An in-depth description of what the utilities associated with the token, P2E fighting game, NFTs, collectibles, etc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8496/108792_460db38254983b97_002full.jpg

It's still very early in the SCARDust token journey and the virtual world is a ways away, but (1) the easy-to-play p2e game on smartphones and tablets (duck, jump, back, fwd, kick punch!), plus (2) a binge worthy Hollywood-produced animated comic series is pushing the envelope.

The team plans to stream the SCARDust comic series on multiple platforms. They already have exposure in The Sandbox and are looking to acquire more as the project unfolds in phases over the next 6-9 months.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8496/108792_460db38254983b97_003.jpg


The SCAR'D foundations' mission statement

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8496/108792_460db38254983b97_003full.jpg

The community has a charitable foundation donating to and raising awareness about mental health education, detecting signs, and seeking help. With the aid of Brandon Vera as their chairman, they're promoting mental health awareness through non-profit endeavors.

Joins the #SCARDust community on telegram at t.me/warmusland. For all of our socials and
contacts, please visit us at https://linktr.ee/SCARDust

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108792


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:53pDelivery Hero acquires majority stake in Spanish food delivery app Glovo
RE
05:52pAlliancebernstein national municipal income fund, inc. reports fourth quarter earnings
PR
05:49pBetty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday
RE
05:47pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 63.00% Higher at 83500.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pBOVESPA Index Ends the Year 11.93% Lower at 104822.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46piTeos Therapeutics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:44pDollar Gains 11.41% to 115.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pSterling Lost 1.00% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pEuro Lost 6.90% to $1.1373 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 5.36% to 89.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
3Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
4Global stocks close near record highs ahead of New Year, dollar and oil..
5Up North Properties AS has entered into an agreement and successfully c..

HOT NEWS