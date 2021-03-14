Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Edelman Financial Engines

03/14/2021 | 06:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Edelman Financial Engines, valuing the U.S. investment advisory services provider at $7.3 billion, including debt, the companies told Reuters on Sunday.

The deal represents a 62% increase in the valuation of Edelman Financial Engines since 2018, when buyout firm Hellman & Friedman created it through the merger of two companies. It underscores the growth of the registered investment adviser (RIA) industry as more Americans seek professional help to invest their savings.

Hellman & Friedman will retain a majority stake in Edelman Financial Engines, the companies said. They did not disclose the exact stake that Warburg Pincus was acquiring, but the private equity firm's head of financial services, Michael Martin, said in an interview it represented a "mid-to-high teens" percentage equity ownership.

"We have always liked the business, and we would have liked to have come in when the company was taken private (in 2018). When this opportunity came our way, we were delighted to be able to pursue it," Martin said.

Edelman Financial Engines has more than $260 billion in assets under management and services nearly 1.3 million customers from a network of more than 150 offices across America, according to its website.

The Warburg Pincus investment will support Edelman Financial Engines' goals including an expansion of its 401(k) business, extending its digital platform and boosting its brand to lure in new clients, the company's chief executive, Larry Raffone, said in an interview. He added that the company's customer base will grow significantly as more baby-boomers seek out professional financial advice for their retirement.

"Planners are essential to the client experience but they have to be supported by the very best technology, so we are dramatically investing in our digital platform," Raffone said.

Hellman & Friedman acquired a majority stake in Edelman Financial from buyout firm Lee Equity Partners in 2015 in a deal that valued that company at more than $800 million, including debt. In 2018, Hellman & Friedman took private another company, Financial Engines, in a $3 billion deal and merged it with Edelman Financial. The combined company was worth $4.5 billion at the time.

Warburg Pincus owned a stake in Financial Engines but had sold it in the stock market before Hellman & Friedman clinched the acquisition.

Moelis & Co was lead advisor to Edelman Financial Engines on the transaction, with PJT Partners and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett also providing respective financial and legal advice. Warburg Pincus was advised by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. (Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50pASTRAZENECA  : finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine
RE
06:30pPost-Brexit Britain's global ambitions start with investment at home, says PM
RE
06:24pBitcoin falls 1.8% to $60,077.32
RE
06:22pDanone board votes to oust emmanuel faber as chairman, replaces him with board member gilles schnepp - le figaro newspaper
RE
06:05pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND  : New Zealand citizens drive net migration gain
PU
06:00pWarburg Pincus acquires stake in Edelman Financial Engines
RE
06:00pWarburg pincus to acquire minority stake in edelman financial engines at a $7.3 billion valuation
RE
04:21pNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS  : Youth structure calls on government to provide free and decolonised education at tertiary institutions in south africa
PU
04:14pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Central Banks, Retail Sales, Industrial Production
DJ
03:18pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 135,847,835 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 14
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5Europe Is Still in the Throes of Covid-19, but Its Stocks Are Rallying

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ