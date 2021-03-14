Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Edelman Financial Engines

March 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has
agreed to acquire a minority stake in Edelman Financial Engines,
valuing the U.S. investment advisory services provider at $7.3
billion, including debt, the companies told Reuters on Sunday.
The deal represents a 62% increase in the valuation of
Edelman Financial Engines since 2018, when buyout firm Hellman &
Friedman created it through the merger of two companies. It
underscores the growth of the registered investment adviser
(RIA) industry as more Americans seek professional help to
invest their savings.
Hellman & Friedman will retain a majority stake in Edelman
Financial Engines, the companies said. They did not disclose the
exact stake that Warburg Pincus was acquiring, but the private
equity firm's head of financial services, Michael Martin, said
in an interview it represented a "mid-to-high teens" percentage
equity ownership.
"We have always liked the business, and we would have liked
to have come in when the company was taken private (in 2018).
When this opportunity came our way, we were delighted to be able
to pursue it," Martin said.
Edelman Financial Engines has more than $260 billion in
assets under management and services nearly 1.3 million
customers from a network of more than 150 offices across
America, according to its website.
The Warburg Pincus investment will support Edelman Financial
Engines' goals including an expansion of its 401(k) business,
extending its digital platform and boosting its brand to lure in
new clients, the company's chief executive, Larry Raffone, said
in an interview. He added that the company's customer base will
grow significantly as more baby-boomers seek out professional
financial advice for their retirement.
"Planners are essential to the client experience but they
have to be supported by the very best technology, so we are
dramatically investing in our digital platform," Raffone said.
Hellman & Friedman acquired a majority stake in Edelman
Financial from buyout firm Lee Equity Partners in 2015 in a deal
that valued that company at more than $800 million, including
debt. In 2018, Hellman & Friedman took private another company,
Financial Engines, in a $3 billion deal and merged it with
Edelman Financial. The combined company was worth $4.5 billion
at the time.
Warburg Pincus owned a stake in Financial Engines but had
sold it in the stock market before Hellman & Friedman clinched
the acquisition.
Moelis & Co was lead advisor to Edelman Financial Engines on
the transaction, with PJT Partners and Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett also providing respective financial and legal advice.
Warburg Pincus was advised by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz.
(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)