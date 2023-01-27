Warburg Pincus amasses $15.4 billion for flagship private equity fund

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Warburg Pincus LLC on
Friday disclosed it has amassed $15.4 billion for its latest
flagship global private equity fund that will acquire companies
across industries around the world.
The move brings New York-based Warburg closer to hitting its
initial target of collecting $16 billion from investors for the
fund, Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14. The fund is the largest
in the firm's history, Reuters had earlier reported.
The new fund will surpass the Warburg Pincus Private Equity
X, which had collected $15.1 billion in 2007. The most recent
Warburg Pincus Global Growth fund, which had raised $15 billion
in 2018, generated a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 19.12%
as of the end of June last year, according to data from the
Teachers' Retirement System of the City of New York.
Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus is one of the oldest private
equity firms. The firm, led by Chief Executive Chip Kaye, has
$85 billion in assets under management spread across technology,
business services, real estate and healthcare in the Americas,
Europe and Asia. Warburg is a leading venture capital and growth
equity investor.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York, Editing by Angus
MacSwan)