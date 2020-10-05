Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Warburg Pincus-backed Sequoia raises $179 mln in Brazil IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Sequoia Solucoes Logisticas raised 1 billion reais ($179.39 million) in an initial public offering priced on Monday, the country's securities regulator CVM said.

The company, whose controlling shareholder is U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, priced its shares at 12.40 reais each, below the bottom of an indicative price range, which was set at between 14.25 reais and 17.75 reais.

The securities filing confirmed a Reuters reported published earlier on Monday.

Both the company and its shareholders sold shares in the offering, which was managed by investment banks Banco BTG Pactual SA, Santander, Morgan Stanley and ABC Brasil.

IPOs by Brazilian companies have faced lower-than-expected demand amid concerns about Brazil's fiscal discipline and a huge pipeline of deals.

Still, a source said that 56% of the shares sold in the offering have been acquired by foreign investors, above the 40% average seen this year. ($1 = 5.5745 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Grant McCool and Kim Coghill)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 6.5615 Delayed Quote.47.06%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.31% 48.6 Delayed Quote.-4.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pWall Street rallies after Trump says he'll leave hospital
RE
05:53pCoinbase investigates trading platform issue, temporarily halts services
RE
05:40pWarburg Pincus-backed Sequoia raises $179 mln in Brazil IPO
RE
05:39pJohnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic
RE
05:36pCoinbase Says Currently Investigating An Issue On Coinbase Pro And Have Temporarily Disabled Trading - Tweet
RE
05:30pImf revises brazil 2020 gdp growth forecast to -5.8% from -9.1%
RE
05:30pDownside risks to brazil economy are "significant" - imf
RE
05:30pBrazil govt should be prepared for more fiscal support if health, economic, social conditions deteriorate - imf
RE
05:30pIMF raises Brazil 2020 GDP forecast to -5.8% from -9.1%
RE
05:21pUtilities Up As Investors Seek Out Renewable-Energy, ESG Plays -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2U.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost risk appetite
3DUFRY AG : DUFRY : and Alibaba Group have agreed to form a strategic Joint Venture in China and Alibaba Group ..
4NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more
5Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group