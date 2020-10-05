Warburg Pincus-backed Sequoia raises $179 mln in Brazil IPO

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company
Sequoia Solucoes Logisticas raised 1 billion reais
($179.39 million) in an initial public offering priced on
Monday, the country's securities regulator CVM said.
The company, whose controlling shareholder is U.S. private
equity firm Warburg Pincus, priced its shares at 12.40 reais
each, below the bottom of an indicative price range, which was
set at between 14.25 reais and 17.75 reais.
The securities filing confirmed a Reuters reported published
earlier on Monday.
Both the company and its shareholders sold shares in the
offering, which was managed by investment banks Banco BTG
Pactual SA, Santander, Morgan Stanley and ABC Brasil.
IPOs by Brazilian companies have faced lower-than-expected
demand amid concerns about Brazil's fiscal discipline and a huge
pipeline of deals.
Still, a source said that 56% of the shares sold in the
offering have been acquired by foreign investors, above the 40%
average seen this year.
($1 = 5.5745 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Grant McCool and Kim
Coghill)