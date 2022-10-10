Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Warburg Pincus to buy majority stake in India's Vistaar Finance

10/10/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus will acquire a majority stake in India's Vistaar Finance, the small-business lender said on Monday, underscoring the rising investor interest in the Asian nation's booming lending market.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Vistaar Finance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for details of the deal.

"We believe micro-enterprises in semi-urban and rural India are underserved by formal sources of credit and we believe Vistaar has the potential to fulfil that need gap ...," Narendra Ostawal, a managing director at Warburg Pincus, said in a statement.

Reuters reported in September that Warburg was in discussions with Vistaar to buy a 30% stake in the shadow lender for $150 million, valuing Vistaar at roughly $450 million.

Non-banking financial services companies like Vistaar lend smaller amounts than traditional banks do and target mostly customers in towns and villages. By March 2021, India's NBFC sector had assets worth more than 54 trillion rupees.

Warburg will buy the stake from WestBridge Capital, Elevar Equity, Omidyar Network India and Saama Capital which are all exiting the company.

Vistaar manages assets of over 26 billion rupees ($315.47 million) and has a presence across 12 states with 205 branches.

Over the past two decades, Warburg has invested more than $5 billion in India. Its NBFC bets in India include education-sector lender Avanse Financial Services and Fusion Microfinance.

Kotak Investment Banking is the exclusive financial advisor in Vistaar deal.

($1 = 82.4175 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:21aNorth Macedonian government agrees $340 mln winter support package
RE
05:18aECB and PBoC extend currency swap deal
RE
05:18aStocks slide on rate hike, growth worries
RE
05:14aCGT union rejects TotalEnergies' offer to start wage talks only if strikes end
RE
05:14aHungary posts Sept budget surplus, govt raises 2022 deficit goal -ministry
RE
05:13aEUROPE GAS-Prices dip on strong LNG supply, improved nuclear power output
RE
05:12aSterling slides against strong dollar, traders watching Bank of England
RE
05:10aPhilippine tycoon postpones $474 million Prime Infrastructure IPO on bearish market
RE
05:09aMoldova says three Russian cruise missiles crossed Moldovan air space
RE
05:08aBelarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
2BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
3Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..
4National Grid Sees Fiscal Year 2023 Underlying EPS More Weighted Toward..
5Analysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about reces..

HOT NEWS