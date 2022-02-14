Warburg, Sternlicht SPACs discuss $20-bln, three-way deal for Allied Universal

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Blank-check companies backed by buyout
firm Warburg Pincus and billionaire real estate investor Barry
Sternlicht will take security services firm Allied Universal
public in a $20 billion deal, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
The deal will involve three special purpose acquisition
companies (SPAC) - Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-A,
Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-B and Sternlicht's JAWS
Estates Capital LLC.
The SPACs are currently in talks to raise a so-called
private investment in public equity (PIPE), said the source,
asking not to be identified as the information was private.
A representative for Warburg declined to comment, while JAWS
Estates did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
California-based Allied Universal, which is already owned by
private equity giant Warburg, provides integrated security
services to help clients secure their businesses. The deal talks
were first reported by Bloomberg News.
SPACs are shell companies that raise capital through an
initial public offering to merge with a private company, which
then becomes publicly traded as a result.
