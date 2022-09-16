Warburg eyes 30% stake in Indian shadow bank Vistaar for $150 mln - sources

* India's shadow banking space has seen interest from PE
firms
* Warburg in advanced-stage talks for Indian firm Vistaar
* PE firm has already invested in many Indian startups
MUMBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - New York-based private equity
firm Warburg Pincus LLC is in talks to invest around $150
million in Indian small-business lender Vistaar Finance, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking its
latest bet in a booming lending market.
Warburg's discussions with Vistaar are for a 30% stake in
the shadow lender, the two sources said. Deal talks are at an
advanced stage and will value Vistaar at roughly $450 million,
said one of the sources.
Businesses like Vistaar in India operate as non-banking
financial services companies (NBFC), lending smaller amounts
than traditional banks do and targeting mostly customers in
towns and villages.
By March 2021, India's NBFC sector had assets worth more
than 54 trillion rupees ($680 billion). Its growth in recent
years has attracted investors including Sequoia Capital and KKR
& Co.
Vistaar is already backed by India's Saama Capital and
Westbridge Capital. It and Warburg declined to comment on
Reuters queries.
India's Kotak Mahindra Capital is advising Vistaar on the
talks for the private equity deal. The investment bank did not
respond to a request for comment.
"NBFCs are one of the biggest sectors for PE funds and have
a proven track record of performance," the first source added,
explaining the rationale of Warburg's interest.
Founded in 2010, Vistaar provides small business loans to
shops, mills, hotels and manufacturers. It operates 196 branches
in 12 Indian states and has lent more than $300 million so far,
according to its website.
It says it typically extends business loans of $1,200 to
$60,000 for five to 10 years.
The first source also said that, apart from fresh shares
being issued by Vistaar, Warburg may acquire shares held
existing investors, though it was not yet clear which of them
might exit.
For the fiscal year to March 2022, Vistaar recorded a net
profit of $9.3 million, 14.5% more than a year before, according
to credit rating firm ICRA. Its total income stood at $54
million in the period.
Reuters reported last year that Warburg was in talks to
raise $16 billion from investors for its latest flagship global
private equity fund, its biggest ever.
Over the past two decades, Warburg has invested more than
$5 billion in India.
Its recent investments have included startups and consumer
brands such as earphones-maker boAt, beauty and makeup firm Good
Glamm Group and ride-hailing app Ola. Warburg's NBFC bets in
India include education-sector lender Avanse Financial Services
and Fusion Microfinance.
