Warby Parker Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Common Stock

Warby Parker Inc. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock. The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Warby Parker intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WRBY.”

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained via the investor relations page on Warby Parker’s website or by reaching out to investors@warbyparker.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 145 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, become profitable, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than eight million glasses to people in need.

