Warner Bros Discovery lays off CNN CFO, suspends marketing spend - Axios
04/19/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
(Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery has suspended all external marketing spend for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's finance chief Brad Ferrer, news website Axios reported https://www.axios.com/discovery-cnn-plus-marketing-layoffs-jobs-b088c03c-b202-4756-8f5f-e64ee77b5095.html on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)