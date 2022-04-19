Log in
News: Latest News
Warner Bros Discovery lays off CNN CFO, suspends marketing spend - Axios

04/19/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes

(Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery has suspended all external marketing spend for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's finance chief Brad Ferrer, news website Axios reported https://www.axios.com/discovery-cnn-plus-marketing-layoffs-jobs-b088c03c-b202-4756-8f5f-e64ee77b5095.html on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS