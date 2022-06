The layoffs would result in nearly 1,000 jobs being cut over time, the report said, adding that the global team has about 3,000 members in it.

Coinbase Global , real estate firms Redfin Corp and Compass Inc are among companies that announced layoffs on Tuesday.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)