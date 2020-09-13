Warner Bros. Won't Share 'Tenet' Box Office Data, Angering Rival Studios

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13, (Variety.com) - People who closely
follow box office earnings have noticed a surprising lack of
transparency surrounding ticket sales for "Tenet," the $200
million-budgeted sci-fi epic from director Christopher Nolan
that released last weekend in U.S. theaters.
Since "Tenet" premiered, Warner Bros., the studio behind the
film, has parceled out carefully selected breadcrumbs of data to
reporters and rival studios. Traditionally, studios share box
office information on a daily basis. That's not the case with
"Tenet."
Though it started playing in theaters on Thursday, Sept. 3,
Warner Bros. waited until Sunday, Sept. 6 to officially announce
opening weekend grosses. "Tenet" earned $20 million over the
long weekend, a middling result for a film of its size.
Industry observers presumed that Warner Bros. wanted initial
box office receipts for "Tenet" to look as robust as possible --
and waiting until Sunday for the full weekend figure would make
earnings sound stronger than they might if the studio had
dribbled out daily numbers.
The studio, however, was concerned that reporters and rivals
would misinterpret or unfairly analyze the results -- leading to
headlines that may incorrectly label "Tenet's' debut as a flop.
Warner Bros. urged journalists to provide context by noting that
ticket sales would automatically be lower than normal given the
fact that theaters in major markets like New York and Los
Angeles aren't open and cinemas that have reopened have done so
at reduced capacity. With those caveats in mind, Warner Bros.
was never banking on a splashy opening weekend and instead hoped
"Tenet" would play in theaters for months without much in the
way of competition.
Box office reports are one of the most public-facing
activities that studios undergo. A hit opening weekend allows
them to trumpet the good news in advertisements and through
internal communications. But there's a downside to those
bragging rights. It also forces studios to own their mistakes --
a miss is a miss, after all. With streaming rivals such as
Netflix and Amazon keeping a tight grip on the number of times
films are watched and refusing to reveal box office data about
their films, more traditional studios have grown frustrated.
Some studio executives have even publicly carped about the need
to report grosses, suggesting they'd rather forgo the process
all together.
Though it is unusual for a major studio like Warner Bros. to
shield grosses for perhaps the buzziest movie of the year, other
Hollywood players had given the company a pass for opening
weekend because "Tenet" was the first significant movie to debut
since coronavirus struck. Rival studios are closely watching the
Nolan film as a test to see if people would go to the movies
during the pandemic. The results, in effect, would help
Hollywood decide whether or not to continue releasing
big-budgeted tentpoles in the middle of a global health crisis.
Numerous insiders at rival studios emphasized that they want
Warner Bros. and "Tenet" to succeed, citing the aphorism that
rising tides lift all boats. But given the importance of the
movie theater business, Hollywood executives at other studios
have privately complained about the lack of transparency.
In normal times, executives that are involved in
distributing films get access to grosses by the hour. Studios
work with the research company Rentrak and its parent
corporation Comscore to report daily numbers and publish box
office charts each weekend that are widely distributed across
the entertainment industry. Studios pay a lot of money to get
down-to-the-minute updates, with the agreement that rivals have
access to info from other distributors.
According to individuals familiar with the situation,
Rentrak had to get permission from major studio heads before
concealing daily numbers for "Tenet." Though executives were
initially reluctant, they ultimately agreed for the first
weekend as a courtesy, believing that Warner Bros. was taking a
bold bet in testing the waters and needed their support.
But as "Tenet" continues into its second weekend in
theaters, there has still been a dearth of information regarding
box office data. The studio has yet to report daily figures, and
is expected to wait until this Sunday to divulge ticket sales.
Warner Bros. and Comscore declined to comment on this
report. However, studio sources argue they aren't obligated to
share numbers with anyone else and stress that there's no
precedent for releasing a movie in a pandemic. Comparing "Tenet"
to any other movie, one source said, is "apples and kumquats."
By distributing numbers in the traditional fashion, anyone on
the outside could jump to conclusions and categorize "Tenet" has
a financial disaster. They argue that there's no difference
between reporting numbers on Friday afternoon or Sunday morning.
Sources at other studios pointed out that some cinema
owners, particularly those with drive-in locations, don't report
weekend earnings to studios until Sunday. While normally that
wouldn't make a notable dent in a final tally, drive-ins have
become popular during the pandemic.
Adding to anxieties for Hollywood is the concern that other
studios might make similar agreements to conceal grosses for
upcoming releases -- pushing box office revenues behind a
curtain of inscrutability. Sony Pictures is already following
suit, waiting until the end of this weekend to share sales for
its romantic comedy "The Broken Hearts Gallery."
That could signal that Warner Bros. decision to withhold
information and tightly control its box office reporting may no
longer be the exception to the rule. It could signal a new
precedent for media companies always eager to avoid scrutiny.