WarnerMedia plans thousands of job cuts in restructuring -WSJ

Oct 8 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia is preparing
a restructuring that aims to cut costs by as much as 20% and
would result in layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The overhaul, which is expected to begin in the coming
weeks, would result in thousands of layoffs across Warner Bros
Studios and TV channels like HBO, TBS and TNT, according to the
report.
"We shared with our employees recently that the organization
will be restructured to respond to those changes and prioritize
growth opportunities, with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer,"
the company said in a statement.
Earlier in August, WarnerMedia said it would cut jobs as
part of a broad restructuring focused around its HBO Max
streaming business.
The reorganization included the consolidation of its film
and TV studios, creation of HBO Max operating business unit and
the exit of executives Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, who
oversaw the creation of the streaming business.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)