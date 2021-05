May 19 (Reuters) -

* WARNERMEDIA SAYS HBO MAX ANNOUNCES AD-SUPPORTED TIER PRICING

* WARNERMEDIA SAYS HBO MAX WITH ADS TO BE OFFERED TO CUSTOMERS FOR $9.99 PER MONTH

* WARNERMEDIA SAYS HBO MAX SCHEDULED TO LAUNCH (WITHOUT ADS) IN 39 COUNTRIES ACROSS LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN IN LATE JUNE

* WARNERMEDIA SAYS HBO MAX WILL DEBUT ITS AD-SUPPORTED SUBSCRIPTION TIER IN THE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3v1DTN7] Further company coverage: