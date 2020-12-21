Log in
Warning on Unauthorised Firm - Pershing Securities Limited (CLONE)

12/21/2020 | 06:21am EST
Warning on Unauthorised Firm - Pershing Securities Limited (CLONE)
21 December 2020Press Release

It has come to the Central Bank of Ireland's ('Central Bank') attention that a firm, calling itself Pershing Securities Limited (Clone) (Ireland) - http://www.pershingsecuritieslimited.com/ (no longer available) has been operating as an investment firm / investment business firm in the State in the absence of the appropriate authorisations.

This unauthorised firm has cloned the details [the name (bar one word) and address], of a company which is a company authorised by the Central Bank. It has also cloned the name 'Pershing Securities Ltd' a Financial Conduct Authority registered firm.

It should be noted that there is no connection whatsoever between the Central Bank authorised firm and the registered FCA firm, to the unauthorised entity that has cloned their details.

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm/person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation, which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm/person who is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms/persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised.

Notes

The name of the above firm is published under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
