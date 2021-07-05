Log in
Warning on Unauthorised Firm – Cash FX Group

07/05/2021 | 07:18am EDT
Warning on Unauthorised Firm - Cash FX Group
05 July 2021Press Release

It has come to the attention of the Central Bank of Ireland ('Central Bank') that Cash FX Group (Panama) - https://www.cashfxgroup.com/; https://www.instagram.com/thecfxgroup;and https://www.facebook.com/thecfxgroup- has been operating as an investment firm/investment business firm in the State in the absence of appropriate authorisations.

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm/person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm/person who is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms/persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised.

Notes to editors

The name of the above firm is published under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 11:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS