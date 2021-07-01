|
Warrants - Outstanding Position Reporting::Quarterly announcement in respect of warrants issued by Macquarie Bank Limited
MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED
(ABN 46 008 583 542)
(Incorporated under the laws of Australia)
ANNOUNCEMENT
European Style Cash Settled Structured Warrants listed on the
Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
Pursuant to Rule 513(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, the Issuer wishes to announce that, as at the close of business on 30 June 2021, the following Warrants were not held by the Issuer or companies that are members of the same group as the Issuer (the "Issuer Group") for their own account:
|
|
SGX Counter Full Name of
|
Listing
|
Warrants not Held by the Issuer or
|
|
Structured Warrants
|
Date
|
the Issuer group
|
1
|
OCBC Bk MB ePW210701
|
13/11/2020
|
72,000
|
2
|
SIA MB eCW210701
|
28/12/2020
|
0
|
3
|
UOL MB eCW210701
|
30/11/2020
|
50,000
|
4
|
UOB MB ePW210701
|
13/11/2020
|
481,000
|
5
|
GentingSMBeCW210701
|
28/12/2020
|
0
|
6
|
DBS MB ePW210701
|
13/11/2020
|
1,244,200
|
7
|
Sunny MB ePW210705
|
18/12/2020
|
0
|
8
|
OCBC Bk MB ePW210705
|
01/12/2020
|
276,000
|
9
|
JD MB ePW210705
|
23/11/2020
|
0
|
10
|
BYD MB eCW210705A
|
15/01/2021
|
237,800
|
11
|
Meituan MB ePW210705
|
13/11/2020
|
0
|
12
|
Geely MB ePW210705
|
13/11/2020
|
1,500
|
13
|
JD MB eCW210705
|
16/11/2020
|
1,536,700
|
14
|
TencentMBeCW210705
|
18/12/2020
|
1,013,800
|
15
|
Alibaba MB ePW210705
|
17/12/2020
|
0
|
16
|
DBS MB ePW210705
|
01/12/2020
|
2,918,200
|
17
|
Alibaba MB eCW210705
|
17/12/2020
|
3,345,100
|
18
|
Geely MB eCW210705
|
16/11/2020
|
60,000
|
19
|
BYD MB eCW210705
|
18/12/2020
|
60,500
|
20
|
XIAOMI MBePW210705
|
13/11/2020
|
200,000
|
21
|
BYD MB ePW210705A
|
15/01/2021
|
0
|
22
|
XIAOMI MBeCW210705
|
18/12/2020
|
298,400
|
23
|
Sunny MB eCW210705
|
18/12/2020
|
0
|
24
|
TencentMBePW210705
|
13/11/2020
|
0
|
25
|
BYD MB ePW210705
|
18/12/2020
|
3,230,000
|
26
|
Meituan MB eCW210705
|
16/11/2020
|
996,200
|
27
|
UOB MB ePW210705
|
01/12/2020
|
0
|
28
|
HSI 29400MBeCW210729
|
07/06/2021
|
2,456,000
|
29
|
HSTECH 8600MBeCW210729
|
07/06/2021
|
0
|
30
|
HSI 27400MBePW210729
|
07/06/2021
|
1,666,000
|
31
|
HSTECH 6500MBePW210729
|
18/05/2021
|
0
|
32
|
HSI 30200MBeCW210729
|
18/05/2021
|
3,537,000
|
33
|
HSI 28600MBeCW210729
|
07/06/2021
|
1,974,800
|
34
|
HSTECH 9400MBeCW210729
|
18/05/2021
|
0
|
35
|
HSTECH 7300MBePW210729
|
07/06/2021
|
0
|
36
|
HSI 25400MBePW210729
|
18/05/2021
|
180,000
|
37
|
HSI 29000MBePW210729
|
07/06/2021
|
561,000
|
38
|
HSI 28200MBePW210729
|
07/06/2021
|
1,835,500
|
39
|
TencentMBeCW210803
|
11/03/2021
|
1,438,800
|
40
|
TencentMBePW210803
|
11/03/2021
|
0
|
41
|
HSI 27000MBePW210830
|
23/06/2021
|
205,000
|
42
|
HSTECH 7700MBePW210830
|
15/06/2021
|
15,000
|
43
|
HSI 27800MBePW210830
|
23/06/2021
|
20,000
|
44
|
HSI 28800MBeCW210830
|
23/06/2021
|
687,000
|
45
|
HSI 26200MBePW210830
|
23/06/2021
|
0
|
46
|
HSI 29600MBeCW210830
|
23/06/2021
|
669,000
|
47
|
HSI 28000MBeCW210830
|
23/06/2021
|
0
|
48
|
HSTECH 7100MBePW210830
|
15/06/2021
|
0
|
49
|
HSTECH 8900MBeCW210830
|
15/06/2021
|
4,000
|
50
|
HSTECH 8300MBeCW210830
|
15/06/2021
|
0
|
51
|
NKY 30000MBePW210910
|
23/03/2021
|
10,000
|
52
|
NKY 26000MBeCW210910
|
23/03/2021
|
0
|
53
|
NKY 27000MBePW210910
|
23/03/2021
|
286,000
|
54
|
NKY 29000MBeCW210910
|
23/03/2021
|
70,000
|
55
|
NKY 32000MBeCW210910
|
23/03/2021
|
3,000
|
56
|
NKY 24000MBePW210910
|
23/03/2021
|
0
|
57
|
Top Glove MB eCW210917
|
17/12/2020
|
2,155,000
|
58
|
S&P 3300MBePW210917
|
15/04/2021
|
345,000
|
59
|
S&P 4900MBeCW210917
|
15/04/2021
|
0
|
60
|
AEM MB eCW210917
|
17/12/2020
|
2,778,000
|
61
|
S&P 3700MBePW210917
|
15/04/2021
|
1,307,000
|
62
|
S&P 4500MBeCW210917
|
15/04/2021
|
20,100
|
63
|
STI 2750MBePW210930
|
08/12/2020
|
0
|
64
|
STI 2500MBePW210930
|
08/12/2020
|
0
|
65
|
STI 3300MBeCW210930
|
08/12/2020
|
0
|
66
|
STI 3000MBePW210930
|
08/12/2020
|
545,000
|
67
|
STI 2800MBeCW210930
|
08/12/2020
|
0
|
68
|
STI 3050MBeCW210930
|
08/12/2020
|
100,000
|
69
|
AscendasReit MBeCW211001
|
15/03/2021
|
100,000
|
70
|
SATS MB eCW211001
|
01/04/2021
|
100,000
|
71
|
DBS MB eCW211001
|
26/11/2020
|
30,000
|
|
|
2
|
|
72
|
CityDev MB eCW211001
|
26/03/2021
|
0
|
73
|
DBS MB ePW211001
|
26/11/2020
|
890,000
|
74
|
UOB MB ePW211001
|
27/11/2020
|
15,000
|
75
|
UOB MB eCW211001
|
27/11/2020
|
395,000
|
76
|
UOB MB eCW211004
|
27/11/2020
|
839,000
|
77
|
Baidu MB ePW211005
|
11/05/2021
|
100
|
78
|
TencentMBeCW211005
|
24/05/2021
|
346,300
|
79
|
Alibaba MB eCW211005
|
20/04/2021
|
840,200
|
80
|
TencentMBePW211005
|
24/05/2021
|
0
|
81
|
Alibaba MB ePW211005
|
24/05/2021
|
0
|
82
|
JD MB ePW211005
|
16/06/2021
|
0
|
83
|
Geely MB ePW211005A
|
21/04/2021
|
50,000
|
84
|
XIAOMI MBePW211005
|
24/05/2021
|
30,000
|
85
|
BYD MB eCW211005
|
24/05/2021
|
0
|
86
|
Meituan MB ePW211005
|
24/05/2021
|
0
|
87
|
Geely MB eCW211005A
|
21/04/2021
|
0
|
88
|
Meituan MB eCW211005
|
21/04/2021
|
155,000
|
89
|
Bilibili MB ePW211005
|
11/05/2021
|
0
|
90
|
BYD MB ePW211005
|
24/05/2021
|
0
|
91
|
Bilibili MB eCW211005
|
11/05/2021
|
0
|
92
|
Geely MB ePW211005
|
15/01/2021
|
0
|
93
|
JD MB eCW211005
|
20/04/2021
|
73,000
|
94
|
XIAOMI MBeCW211005
|
21/04/2021
|
138,400
|
95
|
Geely MB eCW211005
|
15/01/2021
|
130,300
|
96
|
Baidu MB eCW211005
|
11/05/2021
|
100,000
|
97
|
UOB MB ePW211008
|
27/11/2020
|
40,000
|
98
|
DBS MB eCW211008
|
26/11/2020
|
895,500
|
99
|
UOB MB eCW211008
|
27/11/2020
|
152,000
|
100
|
DBS MB ePW211008
|
26/11/2020
|
452,500
|
101
|
SingtelMBeCW211018
|
03/12/2020
|
715,000
|
102
|
SGX MB eCW211018
|
07/12/2020
|
20,000
|
103
|
CapitalaMBeCW211018
|
03/12/2020
|
51,000
|
104
|
ComfortDel MBeCW211018
|
03/12/2020
|
0
|
105
|
Wilmar MB eCW211018
|
07/12/2020
|
1,055,900
|
106
|
MapleComTr MB eCW211018
|
03/12/2020
|
10,000
|
107
|
SGX MB ePW211018
|
07/12/2020
|
70,000
|
108
|
KepCorpMBeCW211018
|
07/12/2020
|
509,900
|
109
|
YangzijiMBeCW211101
|
09/02/2021
|
152,000
|
110
|
BYD MB ePW211102
|
16/06/2021
|
0
|
111
|
BYD MB eCW211102
|
16/06/2021
|
150,000
|
112
|
XIAOMI MBePW211102
|
16/06/2021
|
0
|
113
|
OCBC Bk MB ePW211112
|
09/12/2020
|
0
|
114
|
OCBC Bk MB eCW211112A
|
22/04/2021
|
726,000
|
|
|
3
|
|
115
|
OCBC Bk MB eCW211112
|
09/12/2020
|
339,600
|
116
|
OCBC Bk MB ePW211115
|
09/12/2020
|
0
|
117
|
OCBC Bk MB eCW211115
|
09/12/2020
|
135,600
|
118
|
Top Glove MB eCW211126
|
12/05/2021
|
0
|
119
|
SPH MB eCW211203
|
27/05/2021
|
0
|
120
|
IFAST MB eCW211203
|
27/05/2021
|
1,600
|
121
|
YangzijiMBeCW211203
|
19/05/2021
|
0
|
122
|
DBS MB ePW211203
|
12/05/2021
|
246,100
|
123
|
SIA MB eCW211203
|
27/05/2021
|
1,230,800
|
124
|
SATS MB eCW211203
|
27/05/2021
|
50,000
|
125
|
OCBC Bk MB ePW211203
|
22/04/2021
|
50,000
|
126
|
DBS MB eCW211217
|
12/05/2021
|
1,189,600
Issued by
MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED
01 July 2021
Macquarie Bank Limited ("Macquarie") is regulated as an Authorised Deposit-taking institution by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. Macquarie, acting through its Singapore branch, is authorised and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to carry on wholesale banking business in Singapore pursuant to the Banking Act, Chapter 19 of Singapore and therefore is subject to the supervision of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
4
Disclaimer
Macquarie Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:01:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|07:15a
|L Brands to Host Virtual Investor Meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret & Co. on July 19th
|
GL
|07:15a
|PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQ
|07:14a
|ITT : Announces Sale of Subsidiary Holding Legacy Liabilities to Delticus, an Affiliate of Warburg Pincus (Form 8-K)
|
PU
|07:14a
|WHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION : Opening remarks for the Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG), 30 June 2021
|
PU
|07:14a
|PRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (Form 6-K)
|
PU
|07:14a
|SIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
|
AQ
|07:14a
|KFH : Exciting Activities and Surprises within “Ready for Summer?” Campaign
|
PU
|07:13a
|DISCOVERY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|07:12a
|AMARIN : July 2021 Investor Deck
|
PU
|07:12a
|STAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Notification of Director & CEO Resignation, Appointment of Director,CEO,Member of Human Resources Committee,Chairman of Human Resources Committee,Member of Nomination,Remuneration & Corporate Governance Committee and amendment of Authorized Directors
|
PU
|
|
|