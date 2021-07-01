Warrants - Outstanding Position Reporting::Quarterly announcement in respect of warrants issued by Macquarie Bank Limited

MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED

(ABN 46 008 583 542)

(Incorporated under the laws of Australia)

ANNOUNCEMENT

European Style Cash Settled Structured Warrants listed on the

Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Pursuant to Rule 513(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, the Issuer wishes to announce that, as at the close of business on 30 June 2021, the following Warrants were not held by the Issuer or companies that are members of the same group as the Issuer (the "Issuer Group") for their own account: