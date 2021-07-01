Log in
Warrants - Outstanding Position Reporting::Quarterly announcement in respect of warrants issued by Macquarie Bank Limited

07/01/2021 | 07:02am EDT
MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED

(ABN 46 008 583 542)

(Incorporated under the laws of Australia)

ANNOUNCEMENT

European Style Cash Settled Structured Warrants listed on the

Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Pursuant to Rule 513(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, the Issuer wishes to announce that, as at the close of business on 30 June 2021, the following Warrants were not held by the Issuer or companies that are members of the same group as the Issuer (the "Issuer Group") for their own account:

SGX Counter Full Name of

Listing

Warrants not Held by the Issuer or

Structured Warrants

Date

the Issuer group

1

OCBC Bk MB ePW210701

13/11/2020

72,000

2

SIA MB eCW210701

28/12/2020

0

3

UOL MB eCW210701

30/11/2020

50,000

4

UOB MB ePW210701

13/11/2020

481,000

5

GentingSMBeCW210701

28/12/2020

0

6

DBS MB ePW210701

13/11/2020

1,244,200

7

Sunny MB ePW210705

18/12/2020

0

8

OCBC Bk MB ePW210705

01/12/2020

276,000

9

JD MB ePW210705

23/11/2020

0

10

BYD MB eCW210705A

15/01/2021

237,800

11

Meituan MB ePW210705

13/11/2020

0

12

Geely MB ePW210705

13/11/2020

1,500

13

JD MB eCW210705

16/11/2020

1,536,700

14

TencentMBeCW210705

18/12/2020

1,013,800

15

Alibaba MB ePW210705

17/12/2020

0

16

DBS MB ePW210705

01/12/2020

2,918,200

17

Alibaba MB eCW210705

17/12/2020

3,345,100

18

Geely MB eCW210705

16/11/2020

60,000

19

BYD MB eCW210705

18/12/2020

60,500

20

XIAOMI MBePW210705

13/11/2020

200,000

21

BYD MB ePW210705A

15/01/2021

0

22

XIAOMI MBeCW210705

18/12/2020

298,400

23

Sunny MB eCW210705

18/12/2020

0

24

TencentMBePW210705

13/11/2020

0

25

BYD MB ePW210705

18/12/2020

3,230,000

26

Meituan MB eCW210705

16/11/2020

996,200

27

UOB MB ePW210705

01/12/2020

0

28

HSI 29400MBeCW210729

07/06/2021

2,456,000

29

HSTECH 8600MBeCW210729

07/06/2021

0

30

HSI 27400MBePW210729

07/06/2021

1,666,000

31

HSTECH 6500MBePW210729

18/05/2021

0

32

HSI 30200MBeCW210729

18/05/2021

3,537,000

33

HSI 28600MBeCW210729

07/06/2021

1,974,800

34

HSTECH 9400MBeCW210729

18/05/2021

0

35

HSTECH 7300MBePW210729

07/06/2021

0

36

HSI 25400MBePW210729

18/05/2021

180,000

37

HSI 29000MBePW210729

07/06/2021

561,000

38

HSI 28200MBePW210729

07/06/2021

1,835,500

39

TencentMBeCW210803

11/03/2021

1,438,800

40

TencentMBePW210803

11/03/2021

0

41

HSI 27000MBePW210830

23/06/2021

205,000

42

HSTECH 7700MBePW210830

15/06/2021

15,000

43

HSI 27800MBePW210830

23/06/2021

20,000

44

HSI 28800MBeCW210830

23/06/2021

687,000

45

HSI 26200MBePW210830

23/06/2021

0

46

HSI 29600MBeCW210830

23/06/2021

669,000

47

HSI 28000MBeCW210830

23/06/2021

0

48

HSTECH 7100MBePW210830

15/06/2021

0

49

HSTECH 8900MBeCW210830

15/06/2021

4,000

50

HSTECH 8300MBeCW210830

15/06/2021

0

51

NKY 30000MBePW210910

23/03/2021

10,000

52

NKY 26000MBeCW210910

23/03/2021

0

53

NKY 27000MBePW210910

23/03/2021

286,000

54

NKY 29000MBeCW210910

23/03/2021

70,000

55

NKY 32000MBeCW210910

23/03/2021

3,000

56

NKY 24000MBePW210910

23/03/2021

0

57

Top Glove MB eCW210917

17/12/2020

2,155,000

58

S&P 3300MBePW210917

15/04/2021

345,000

59

S&P 4900MBeCW210917

15/04/2021

0

60

AEM MB eCW210917

17/12/2020

2,778,000

61

S&P 3700MBePW210917

15/04/2021

1,307,000

62

S&P 4500MBeCW210917

15/04/2021

20,100

63

STI 2750MBePW210930

08/12/2020

0

64

STI 2500MBePW210930

08/12/2020

0

65

STI 3300MBeCW210930

08/12/2020

0

66

STI 3000MBePW210930

08/12/2020

545,000

67

STI 2800MBeCW210930

08/12/2020

0

68

STI 3050MBeCW210930

08/12/2020

100,000

69

AscendasReit MBeCW211001

15/03/2021

100,000

70

SATS MB eCW211001

01/04/2021

100,000

71

DBS MB eCW211001

26/11/2020

30,000

2

72

CityDev MB eCW211001

26/03/2021

0

73

DBS MB ePW211001

26/11/2020

890,000

74

UOB MB ePW211001

27/11/2020

15,000

75

UOB MB eCW211001

27/11/2020

395,000

76

UOB MB eCW211004

27/11/2020

839,000

77

Baidu MB ePW211005

11/05/2021

100

78

TencentMBeCW211005

24/05/2021

346,300

79

Alibaba MB eCW211005

20/04/2021

840,200

80

TencentMBePW211005

24/05/2021

0

81

Alibaba MB ePW211005

24/05/2021

0

82

JD MB ePW211005

16/06/2021

0

83

Geely MB ePW211005A

21/04/2021

50,000

84

XIAOMI MBePW211005

24/05/2021

30,000

85

BYD MB eCW211005

24/05/2021

0

86

Meituan MB ePW211005

24/05/2021

0

87

Geely MB eCW211005A

21/04/2021

0

88

Meituan MB eCW211005

21/04/2021

155,000

89

Bilibili MB ePW211005

11/05/2021

0

90

BYD MB ePW211005

24/05/2021

0

91

Bilibili MB eCW211005

11/05/2021

0

92

Geely MB ePW211005

15/01/2021

0

93

JD MB eCW211005

20/04/2021

73,000

94

XIAOMI MBeCW211005

21/04/2021

138,400

95

Geely MB eCW211005

15/01/2021

130,300

96

Baidu MB eCW211005

11/05/2021

100,000

97

UOB MB ePW211008

27/11/2020

40,000

98

DBS MB eCW211008

26/11/2020

895,500

99

UOB MB eCW211008

27/11/2020

152,000

100

DBS MB ePW211008

26/11/2020

452,500

101

SingtelMBeCW211018

03/12/2020

715,000

102

SGX MB eCW211018

07/12/2020

20,000

103

CapitalaMBeCW211018

03/12/2020

51,000

104

ComfortDel MBeCW211018

03/12/2020

0

105

Wilmar MB eCW211018

07/12/2020

1,055,900

106

MapleComTr MB eCW211018

03/12/2020

10,000

107

SGX MB ePW211018

07/12/2020

70,000

108

KepCorpMBeCW211018

07/12/2020

509,900

109

YangzijiMBeCW211101

09/02/2021

152,000

110

BYD MB ePW211102

16/06/2021

0

111

BYD MB eCW211102

16/06/2021

150,000

112

XIAOMI MBePW211102

16/06/2021

0

113

OCBC Bk MB ePW211112

09/12/2020

0

114

OCBC Bk MB eCW211112A

22/04/2021

726,000

3

115

OCBC Bk MB eCW211112

09/12/2020

339,600

116

OCBC Bk MB ePW211115

09/12/2020

0

117

OCBC Bk MB eCW211115

09/12/2020

135,600

118

Top Glove MB eCW211126

12/05/2021

0

119

SPH MB eCW211203

27/05/2021

0

120

IFAST MB eCW211203

27/05/2021

1,600

121

YangzijiMBeCW211203

19/05/2021

0

122

DBS MB ePW211203

12/05/2021

246,100

123

SIA MB eCW211203

27/05/2021

1,230,800

124

SATS MB eCW211203

27/05/2021

50,000

125

OCBC Bk MB ePW211203

22/04/2021

50,000

126

DBS MB eCW211217

12/05/2021

1,189,600

Issued by

MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED

01 July 2021

Macquarie Bank Limited ("Macquarie") is regulated as an Authorised Deposit-taking institution by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. Macquarie, acting through its Singapore branch, is authorised and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to carry on wholesale banking business in Singapore pursuant to the Banking Act, Chapter 19 of Singapore and therefore is subject to the supervision of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

4

Disclaimer

Macquarie Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
