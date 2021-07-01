Warrants - Outstanding Position Reporting::SGX DLC Quarterly Report - Q2 2021

SG ISSUER

(Incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg)

ANNOUNCEMENT

European Style Cash Settled Structured Warrants listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Pursuant to Rule 513(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, SG Issuer wishes to announce that, at the close of business on 30 Jun 2021, the following Warrants were not held by the Issuer or companies that are members of the same group as the Issuer (the "Issuer Group") for their own account: