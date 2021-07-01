|
Warrants - Outstanding Position Reporting::SGX DLC Quarterly Report - Q2 2021
SG ISSUER
(Incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg)
ANNOUNCEMENT
European Style Cash Settled Structured Warrants listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
Pursuant to Rule 513(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, SG Issuer wishes to announce that, at the close of business on 30 Jun 2021, the following Warrants were not held by the Issuer or companies that are members of the same group as the Issuer (the "Issuer Group") for their own account:
|
|
|
|
Warrants not Held
|
|
|
Listing
|
by the Issuer or the
|
|
SGX Counter Full Name of Structured Warrants
|
Date
|
Issuer group
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
HSCEI 7xLongSG210723
|
25/07/2018
|
406,400
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
HSI 7xLongSG210723
|
25/07/2018
|
1,240,100
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
CNOOC 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
413,500
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
DBS 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
418,100
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
DBS 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
5,470,600
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
KepCorp 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
16,828,200
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
KepCorp 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
410,000
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
OCBC 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
488,600
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
OCBC 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
662,700
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
PetroCH 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
851,200
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
PetroCH 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
4,500
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
PingAn 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
313,100
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
PingAn 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
68,200
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Singtel 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
7,900,400
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Singtel 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Tencent 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
44,500
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Tencent 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
5,323,100
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
UOB 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
1,103,700
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
UOB 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
484,300
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Venture 5xLongSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
2,183,300
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Venture 5xShortSG211105
|
07/11/2018
|
28,177,900
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
AIA 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
668,900
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
AIA 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
307,000
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
CapLand 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
1,464,500
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
CCB 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
1,353,800
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
CCB 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Galaxy 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
1,061,200
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Galaxy 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
2,305,200
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
Geely 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
29,291,000
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Geely 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
5,831,800
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Genting 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
1,256,000
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Genting 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
575,100
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
HKEx 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
16,800
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
HKEx 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
1,912,500
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
HSBC 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
3,279,200
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
HSBC 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
HSI 7xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
760,700
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
SiMSCI 7xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
810,900
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
Tencent 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
3,456,000
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
Wilmar 5xLongSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
6,921,700
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
Wilmar 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
8,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
YZJ 5xShortSG220225
|
26/02/2019
|
6,084,100
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
Tencent 5xLongSG220318
|
21/03/2019
|
4,559,000
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
Venture 5xShortSG220422
|
25/04/2019
|
1,651,900
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
Geely 5xLongSG220530
|
31/05/2019
|
12,694,900
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
AAC 5xLongSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
5,414,800
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
AAC 5xShortSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
152,000
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
CityDev 5xLongSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
20,640,100
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
CityDev 5xShortSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
3,055,600
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
Sands 5xLongSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
140,000
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
Sands 5xShortSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
SGX 5xLongSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
369,100
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
SGX 5xShortSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
1,649,300
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
SIA 5xLongSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
Sunny 5xLongSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
2,715,400
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
Sunny 5xShortSG220630
|
03/07/2019
|
465,000
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
AAC 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
105,000
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
DBS 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
3,961,800
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
Geely 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
261,000
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
KepCorp 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
375,500
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
OCBC 5xLongSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
669,800
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
OCBC 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
270,800
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
PetroCH 5xLongSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
517,500
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
Sunny 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
498,600
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
UOB 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
351,000
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
Wilmar 5xShortSG221201
|
03/12/2019
|
996,900
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
AREIT 5xLongSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
1,016,900
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
AREIT 5xShortSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
1,384,500
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
CLIFE 5xLongSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
6,604,300
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
CLIFE 5xShortSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
CMOB 5xLongSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
3,720,700
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
CMOB 5xShortSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
CSPC 5xLongSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
985,500
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
CSPC 5xShortSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
320,000
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
SHKP 5xLongSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
27,000
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
SHKP 5xShortSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
Sunac 5xLongSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
13,298,500
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
Sunac 5xShortSG221208
|
11/12/2019
|
100,500
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
AAC 5xLongSG230331
|
08/04/2020
|
63,500
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
CNOOC 5xLongSG230331
|
08/04/2020
|
4,155,100
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
Galaxy 5xLongSG230331
|
08/04/2020
|
19,600
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
Geely 5xLongSG230331
|
08/04/2020
|
1,287,400
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
PetroCH 5xLongSG230331
|
08/04/2020
|
97,700
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
AREIT 5xLongSG230404
|
09/04/2020
|
310,500
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
CityDev 5xLongSG230404
|
09/04/2020
|
3,507,400
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
SiMSCI 7xLongSG230404
|
09/04/2020
|
114,600
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
CapLand 5xLongSG230420
|
22/04/2020
|
277,300
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
Genting 5xLongSG230420
|
22/04/2020
|
980,300
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
Sands 5xLongSG230420
|
22/04/2020
|
64,700
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
SGX 5xShortSG230420
|
22/04/2020
|
75,100
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
SIA 5xLongSG230420
|
22/04/2020
|
12,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
Sunac 5xLongSG230420
|
22/04/2020
|
13,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
HSCEI 5xLongSG230420
|
24/04/2020
|
3,600
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
HSCEI 5xShortSG230420
|
24/04/2020
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
HSI 5xLongSG230420
|
24/04/2020
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
HSI 5xShortSG230420
|
24/04/2020
|
339,500
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
SiMSCI 5xLongSG230420
|
24/04/2020
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
SiMSCI 5xShortSG230420
|
24/04/2020
|
1,163,900
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
JD 5xLongSG230615
|
18/06/2020
|
2,679,000
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
JD 5xLongSG230615A
|
18/06/2020
|
11,600
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
NetEase 5xLongSG230615
|
18/06/2020
|
153,100
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
NetEase 5xLongSG230615A
|
18/06/2020
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
Alibaba 5xLongSG230627
|
30/06/2020
|
39,718,200
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
Alibaba 5xLongSG230627A
|
30/06/2020
|
935,900
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
Alibaba 5xShortSG230627
|
30/06/2020
|
223,500
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
Alibaba 5xShortSG230627A
|
30/06/2020
|
12,200
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
Meituan 5xLongSG230712
|
14/07/2020
|
12,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
Meituan 5xShortSG230712
|
14/07/2020
|
415,500
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
SiMSCI 7xShortSG230712
|
14/07/2020
|
5,840,300
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
Tencent 5xShortSG230712
|
14/07/2020
|
4,424,600
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
Xiaomi 5xLongSG230712
|
14/07/2020
|
17,100,000
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
Xiaomi 5xShortSG230712
|
14/07/2020
|
1,399,800
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
AAC 5xShortSG230825
|
31/08/2020
|
304,000
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
Geely 5xShortSG230825
|
31/08/2020
|
5,049,900
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
Sunny 5xShortSG230825
|
31/08/2020
|
140,000
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
Wilmar 5xShortSG230825
|
31/08/2020
|
210,000
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
JD 5xShortSG230907
|
10/09/2020
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
Meituan 5xShortSG230907
|
10/09/2020
|
819,000
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
NetEase 5xShortSG230907
|
10/09/2020
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
Xiaomi 5xShortSG230907
|
10/09/2020
|
2,325,800
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
Galaxy 5xShortSG230920
|
22/09/2020
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
HKEx 5xShortSG230920
|
22/09/2020
|
46,000
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
HSBC 5xLongSG230920
|
22/09/2020
|
22,400
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
HSI 7xShortSG230920
|
22/09/2020
|
909,900
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
KepCorp 5xLongSG230920
|
22/09/2020
|
1,232,400
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
Sunny 5xLongSG230920
|
22/09/2020
|
14,500
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
Venture 5xShortSG230920
|
22/09/2020
|
163,300
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
ALIHLTH 5xLongSG231012
|
15/10/2020
|
8,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
ALIHLTH 5xShortSG231012
|
15/10/2020
|
77,900
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
BYD 5xLongSG231012
|
15/10/2020
|
7,985,000
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
BYD 5xShortSG231012
|
15/10/2020
|
3,955,500
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
PAHLTH 5xLongSG231012
|
15/10/2020
|
757,400
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
AAC 5xLongSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
AREIT 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
BYD 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
5,215,500
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
CityDev 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
Geely 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
1,336,500
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
Meituan 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
3,890,500
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
Singtel 5xLongSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
4,002,800
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
Sunny 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
3,817,400
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
Tencent 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
80,200
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
Xiaomi 5xShortSG231214
|
18/12/2020
|
161,100
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
HSCEI 7xLongSG231215
|
21/12/2020
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
HSCEI 7xShortSG231215
|
21/12/2020
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
HSI 7xLongSG231215
|
21/12/2020
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
SiMSCI 7xShortSG231215
|
21/12/2020
|
538,200
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
BYDElec 5xLongSG231220
|
22/12/2020
|
3,160,300
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
Kingdee 5xLongSG231220
|
22/12/2020
|
2,370,300
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
Kingdee 5xShortSG231220
|
22/12/2020
|
595,000
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
Kingsof 5xLongSG231220
|
22/12/2020
|
1,880,200
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
Kingsof 5xShortSG231220
|
22/12/2020
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
SinoBio 5xLongSG231220
|
22/12/2020
|
32,500
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
SinoBio 5xShortSG231220
|
22/12/2020
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
AIA 5xShortSG240125
|
29/01/2021
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
Geely 5xShortSG230126
|
29/01/2021
|
262,100
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
HKEx 5xLongSG240125
|
29/01/2021
|
92,800
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
HKEx 5xShortSG240125
|
29/01/2021
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
HSI 7xShortSG240125
|
29/01/2021
|
723,300
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
Kingsof 5xShortSG230126
|
29/01/2021
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
Alibaba 5xShortSG230202
|
05/02/2021
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
Tencent 5xShortSG230202
|
05/02/2021
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
162
|
ALIHLTH 5xShortSG220216
|
18/02/2021
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
BYD 5xShortSG220216
|
18/02/2021
|
347,200
|
|
|
|
