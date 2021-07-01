Log in
Warrants - Outstanding Position Reporting::SGX DLC Quarterly Report - Q2 2021

07/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SG ISSUER

(Incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg)

ANNOUNCEMENT

European Style Cash Settled Structured Warrants listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Pursuant to Rule 513(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, SG Issuer wishes to announce that, at the close of business on 30 Jun 2021, the following Warrants were not held by the Issuer or companies that are members of the same group as the Issuer (the "Issuer Group") for their own account:

Warrants not Held

Listing

by the Issuer or the

SGX Counter Full Name of Structured Warrants

Date

Issuer group

1

HSCEI 7xLongSG210723

25/07/2018

406,400

2

HSI 7xLongSG210723

25/07/2018

1,240,100

3

CNOOC 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

413,500

4

DBS 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

418,100

5

DBS 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

5,470,600

6

KepCorp 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

16,828,200

7

KepCorp 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

410,000

8

OCBC 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

488,600

9

OCBC 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

662,700

10

PetroCH 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

851,200

11

PetroCH 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

4,500

12

PingAn 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

313,100

13

PingAn 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

68,200

14

Singtel 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

7,900,400

15

Singtel 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

20,000

16

Tencent 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

44,500

17

Tencent 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

5,323,100

18

UOB 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

1,103,700

19

UOB 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

484,300

20

Venture 5xLongSG211105

07/11/2018

2,183,300

21

Venture 5xShortSG211105

07/11/2018

28,177,900

22

AIA 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

668,900

23

AIA 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

307,000

24

CapLand 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

1,464,500

25

CCB 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

1,353,800

26

CCB 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

10,000

27

Galaxy 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

1,061,200

28

Galaxy 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

2,305,200

29

Geely 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

29,291,000

30

Geely 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

5,831,800

31

Genting 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

1,256,000

32

Genting 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

575,100

33

HKEx 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

16,800

34

HKEx 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

1,912,500

35

HSBC 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

3,279,200

36

HSBC 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

1,200

37

HSI 7xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

760,700

38

SiMSCI 7xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

810,900

39

Tencent 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

3,456,000

40

Wilmar 5xLongSG220225

26/02/2019

6,921,700

41

Wilmar 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

8,000,000

42

YZJ 5xShortSG220225

26/02/2019

6,084,100

43

Tencent 5xLongSG220318

21/03/2019

4,559,000

44

Venture 5xShortSG220422

25/04/2019

1,651,900

45

Geely 5xLongSG220530

31/05/2019

12,694,900

46

AAC 5xLongSG220630

03/07/2019

5,414,800

47

AAC 5xShortSG220630

03/07/2019

152,000

48

CityDev 5xLongSG220630

03/07/2019

20,640,100

49

CityDev 5xShortSG220630

03/07/2019

3,055,600

50

Sands 5xLongSG220630

03/07/2019

140,000

51

Sands 5xShortSG220630

03/07/2019

1,500

52

SGX 5xLongSG220630

03/07/2019

369,100

53

SGX 5xShortSG220630

03/07/2019

1,649,300

54

SIA 5xLongSG220630

03/07/2019

5,000,000

55

Sunny 5xLongSG220630

03/07/2019

2,715,400

56

Sunny 5xShortSG220630

03/07/2019

465,000

57

AAC 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

105,000

58

DBS 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

3,961,800

59

Geely 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

261,000

60

KepCorp 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

375,500

61

OCBC 5xLongSG221201

03/12/2019

669,800

62

OCBC 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

270,800

63

PetroCH 5xLongSG221201

03/12/2019

517,500

64

Sunny 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

498,600

65

UOB 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

351,000

66

Wilmar 5xShortSG221201

03/12/2019

996,900

67

AREIT 5xLongSG221208

11/12/2019

1,016,900

68

AREIT 5xShortSG221208

11/12/2019

1,384,500

69

CLIFE 5xLongSG221208

11/12/2019

6,604,300

70

CLIFE 5xShortSG221208

11/12/2019

20,000

71

CMOB 5xLongSG221208

11/12/2019

3,720,700

72

CMOB 5xShortSG221208

11/12/2019

0

73

CSPC 5xLongSG221208

11/12/2019

985,500

74

CSPC 5xShortSG221208

11/12/2019

320,000

75

SHKP 5xLongSG221208

11/12/2019

27,000

76

SHKP 5xShortSG221208

11/12/2019

0

77

Sunac 5xLongSG221208

11/12/2019

13,298,500

78

Sunac 5xShortSG221208

11/12/2019

100,500

79

AAC 5xLongSG230331

08/04/2020

63,500

80

CNOOC 5xLongSG230331

08/04/2020

4,155,100

81

Galaxy 5xLongSG230331

08/04/2020

19,600

82

Geely 5xLongSG230331

08/04/2020

1,287,400

83

PetroCH 5xLongSG230331

08/04/2020

97,700

84

AREIT 5xLongSG230404

09/04/2020

310,500

85

CityDev 5xLongSG230404

09/04/2020

3,507,400

86

SiMSCI 7xLongSG230404

09/04/2020

114,600

87

CapLand 5xLongSG230420

22/04/2020

277,300

88

Genting 5xLongSG230420

22/04/2020

980,300

89

Sands 5xLongSG230420

22/04/2020

64,700

90

SGX 5xShortSG230420

22/04/2020

75,100

91

SIA 5xLongSG230420

22/04/2020

12,500,000

92

Sunac 5xLongSG230420

22/04/2020

13,300,000

93

HSCEI 5xLongSG230420

24/04/2020

3,600

94

HSCEI 5xShortSG230420

24/04/2020

1,000

95

HSI 5xLongSG230420

24/04/2020

7,500

96

HSI 5xShortSG230420

24/04/2020

339,500

97

SiMSCI 5xLongSG230420

24/04/2020

1,500

98

SiMSCI 5xShortSG230420

24/04/2020

1,163,900

99

JD 5xLongSG230615

18/06/2020

2,679,000

100

JD 5xLongSG230615A

18/06/2020

11,600

101

NetEase 5xLongSG230615

18/06/2020

153,100

102

NetEase 5xLongSG230615A

18/06/2020

500

103

Alibaba 5xLongSG230627

30/06/2020

39,718,200

104

Alibaba 5xLongSG230627A

30/06/2020

935,900

105

Alibaba 5xShortSG230627

30/06/2020

223,500

106

Alibaba 5xShortSG230627A

30/06/2020

12,200

107

Meituan 5xLongSG230712

14/07/2020

12,000,000

108

Meituan 5xShortSG230712

14/07/2020

415,500

109

SiMSCI 7xShortSG230712

14/07/2020

5,840,300

110

Tencent 5xShortSG230712

14/07/2020

4,424,600

111

Xiaomi 5xLongSG230712

14/07/2020

17,100,000

112

Xiaomi 5xShortSG230712

14/07/2020

1,399,800

113

AAC 5xShortSG230825

31/08/2020

304,000

114

Geely 5xShortSG230825

31/08/2020

5,049,900

115

Sunny 5xShortSG230825

31/08/2020

140,000

116

Wilmar 5xShortSG230825

31/08/2020

210,000

117

JD 5xShortSG230907

10/09/2020

5,500

118

Meituan 5xShortSG230907

10/09/2020

819,000

119

NetEase 5xShortSG230907

10/09/2020

0

120

Xiaomi 5xShortSG230907

10/09/2020

2,325,800

121

Galaxy 5xShortSG230920

22/09/2020

50,000

122

HKEx 5xShortSG230920

22/09/2020

46,000

123

HSBC 5xLongSG230920

22/09/2020

22,400

124

HSI 7xShortSG230920

22/09/2020

909,900

125

KepCorp 5xLongSG230920

22/09/2020

1,232,400

126

Sunny 5xLongSG230920

22/09/2020

14,500

127

Venture 5xShortSG230920

22/09/2020

163,300

128

ALIHLTH 5xLongSG231012

15/10/2020

8,000,000

129

ALIHLTH 5xShortSG231012

15/10/2020

77,900

130

BYD 5xLongSG231012

15/10/2020

7,985,000

131

BYD 5xShortSG231012

15/10/2020

3,955,500

132

PAHLTH 5xLongSG231012

15/10/2020

757,400

133

AAC 5xLongSG231214

18/12/2020

20,000

134

AREIT 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

25,000

135

BYD 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

5,215,500

136

CityDev 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

10,000

137

Geely 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

1,336,500

138

Meituan 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

3,890,500

139

Singtel 5xLongSG231214

18/12/2020

4,002,800

140

Sunny 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

3,817,400

141

Tencent 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

80,200

142

Xiaomi 5xShortSG231214

18/12/2020

161,100

143

HSCEI 7xLongSG231215

21/12/2020

300

144

HSCEI 7xShortSG231215

21/12/2020

0

145

HSI 7xLongSG231215

21/12/2020

3,000

146

SiMSCI 7xShortSG231215

21/12/2020

538,200

147

BYDElec 5xLongSG231220

22/12/2020

3,160,300

148

Kingdee 5xLongSG231220

22/12/2020

2,370,300

149

Kingdee 5xShortSG231220

22/12/2020

595,000

150

Kingsof 5xLongSG231220

22/12/2020

1,880,200

151

Kingsof 5xShortSG231220

22/12/2020

25,000

152

SinoBio 5xLongSG231220

22/12/2020

32,500

153

SinoBio 5xShortSG231220

22/12/2020

0

154

AIA 5xShortSG240125

29/01/2021

0

155

Geely 5xShortSG230126

29/01/2021

262,100

156

HKEx 5xLongSG240125

29/01/2021

92,800

157

HKEx 5xShortSG240125

29/01/2021

0

158

HSI 7xShortSG240125

29/01/2021

723,300

159

Kingsof 5xShortSG230126

29/01/2021

15,000

160

Alibaba 5xShortSG230202

05/02/2021

100

161

Tencent 5xShortSG230202

05/02/2021

0

162

ALIHLTH 5xShortSG220216

18/02/2021

0

163

BYD 5xShortSG220216

18/02/2021

347,200

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SG Issuer SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
