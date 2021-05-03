Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Warren Buffett says Greg Abel would become Berkshire CEO after he's gone -CNBC

05/03/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

(Reuters) -Warren Buffett ended years of speculation about who would succeed him at Berkshire Hathaway Inc by saying Vice Chairman Greg Abel would take over as chief executive officer if he were to step down.

"The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning," Buffett said, according to a CNBC report on Monday. Buffett, 90, has never provided a timetable for his departure.

Abel, 58, has overseen Berkshire's non-insurance businesses since 2018, after building its Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit into a major U.S. power provider.

Many analysts and investors had viewed the Edmonton, Alberta, native as Buffett's most likely successor, and committed to preserving Berkshire's corporate culture.

"Simple, understated, very knowledgeable, but humble at the same time, and also serious," said Steve Haberstroh, a partner at CastleKeep Investment Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

Ajit Jain, 69, a vice chairman overseeing Berkshire's insurance businesses, was another CEO candidate, but Buffett told CNBC that Abel's relative youth "makes a real difference."

Buffett's hand may have been forced after Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 97, let slip at Berkshire's May 1 annual meeting while discussing Berkshire's decentralized business model that "Greg will keep the culture." He did not mention Jain.

"I suspect Buffett disclosed this reluctantly," though "Abel's coronation is not exactly a surprise," said Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones & Co.

Buffett has built Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire since 1965 into a $628 billion empire with dozens of businesses such as Geico auto insurance, the BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream and See's Candies.

Its shares are performing well in 2021 but have trailed the Standard & Poor's 500 over the last decade, reflecting Berkshire's size and Buffett's struggle to deploy its now $145.4 billion cash pile.

Succession has been a central issue since 2006 when Buffett, then 75, discussed it in his annual shareholder letter.

Buffett's eldest son Howard is expected to become non-executive chairman, while investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler are in line to become chief investment officer.

NEVER A DUMB THING

While Abel lacks Buffett's charisma and showmanship, he won Buffett's confidence for his commitment to Berkshire's culture, long-term thinking and ability to spend money wisely.

"Greg has a lot of experience dealing with regulators and making acquisitions, and a track record of managing many people," said longtime Berkshire shareholder James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates in Pittsburgh.

Buffett called Abel "a first-class human being" in a 2013 video message.

"There's a lot of smart people in this world, but some of them do some very dumb things," Buffett said. "He's a smart guy who will never do a dumb thing."

A lifelong hockey fan, Abel graduated in 1984 from the University of Alberta.

He worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and energy firm CalEnergy before joining Berkshire Hathaway Energy, then known as MidAmerican Energy, in 1992, which Berkshire took over in 2000.

Abel became MidAmerican's chief in 2008, replacing David Sokol, who many investors thought was being groomed to replace Buffett and was given a broader role.

Sokol resigned in 2011 after Berkshire learned he had invested in Lubrizol while successfully persuading Buffett to buy the chemical company. Regulators took no action.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy benefited from its ability, unusual in the utility industry, to retain earnings rather than pay dividends.

That freed Abel to buy Nevada utility NV Energy and Alberta electric transmission company AltaLink while expanding into renewable energy. The unit also controls one of the largest U.S. residential real estate brokerages.

Despite outward appearances, Abel has let his hair down in public.

In 2014, he accepted the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's Disease. Abel flashed two thumbs up to a camera as he got soaked with water.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and John McCrank in in New York; and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pBroker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison
RE
03:49pBroker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison
RE
03:47pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION  : FACA Recommends USDA Use Pilot Projects to Build Toward a Carbon Bank
PU
03:27pBlue Health Insurers Drop Revenue Rule That Limited Competition - WSJ
RE
03:23pFed's Barkin says it is not time yet to talk about taper
RE
03:15pStocks advance as investors eye economic rebound, gold gains
RE
03:13pWarren Buffett says Greg Abel would become Berkshire CEO after he's gone -CNBC
RE
03:02pMediaset and its top investor fininvest have signed accord with vivendi to end legal disputes between italian broadcaster and french media group - sources
RE
03:00pTreasury says in jan-march 2021 quarter it issued $401 bln in net debt, ended quarter with cash balance of $1.122 trln
RE
03:00pTreasury expects to issue $821 bln in net marketable debt in july to sept 2021, assuming end-sept $750 bln cash balance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators - sources
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
4Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
5TODAY’S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AstraZeneca, Barclays, Commerzbank

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ