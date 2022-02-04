Warren, Colleagues Urge Biden Administration to Consider Limiting Liquefied Natural Gas Exports As Energy Prices Rise for Americans Households

February 04, 2022

Text of Letter (PDF)

Washington, D.C. - United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined Senators Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Angus King (I-Maine), and seven others in a letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, urging her and the Biden administration to consider limiting liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to reduce prices for American families. As LNG exports hit record-high levels, American consumers are footing the bill and facing an energy crisis this winter.

"We can't let energy companies squeeze American consumers with unaffordable energy bills at home while reaping record profits through LNG exports abroad,"said Senator Warren. "The Department of Energy needs to reevaluate its LNG export policies and figure out how to keep prices low for American consumers. Until the Department has a plan, it should consider halting permit approvals of LNG export facilities."

Nearly half of all homes in the United States use natural gas for heating, and this year energy costs for home heating are estimated to rise by 30%. Despite these rising costs for American consumers, energy companies are exporting more natural gas while decreasing supply. In December, the United States became the world's leading LNG exporter. Senator Warren and her colleagues are calling on the Biden administration to evaluate its LNG export policy and halt permit approvals of U.S. LNG exports until the consequences to consumers are understood.

As consumers face a winter energy price and inflation crisis fueled by corporate profiteering, Senator Warren has been fighting to protect American consumers from exploitation. In November, Senator Warren called out the largest energy companies for exporting record amounts of natural gas while jacking up prices for consumers and rewarding executives. In December, Senator Warren and her colleagues called on the Department of Health and Human Services to strengthen the LIHEAP program to help families afford rising energy prices.

###