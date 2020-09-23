Warrior Gold Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) announces that the Company is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of 5,322,739 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), 4,533,239 of which were issued on September 25, 2019 and 789,500 of which were issued on November 20, 2019, in connection with a first tranche closing and a final tranche closing of a private placement. The original expiry dates were at 5:00 PM (Vancouver time) on September 25, 2020 with respect to 4,533,239 Warrants and November 20, 2020 with respect to 789,500 Warrants and the Company has requested an extension to March 25, 2021 and May 20, 2021, respectively. The Company does not intend to amend the exercise price of $0.15.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world’s highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

