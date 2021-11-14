Was Glasgow pact a win for climate? Time will tell

GLASGOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Its ambition was clear: the U.N.
climate summit was meant to secure a deal to give the world a
chance to avert the worst impacts of climate change by capping
global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial levels.
The accord met that bar, but barely, and its ultimate
success will be determined by the future actions of the
governments that thrashed it out, according to the summit’s UK
hosts, participants, and observers.
"I think today we can say with credibility that we've kept
1.5 within reach. But its pulse is weak, and we will only
survive if we keep our promises," the summit’s president Alok
Sharma said late on Saturday after the pact was adopted.
The deal, backed by nearly 200 countries, for the first time
explicitly targeted fossil fuels, the biggest driver of manmade
global warming, asked governments to accelerate emissions cuts,
and promised more money for poor countries struggling with
climate chage.
It also ushered in voluntary pledges and pacts from
countries, companies and investors to clean up emissions from
cars and planes, curb the powerful greenhouse gas methane,
protect forests and bolster green finance.
But the agreement was packed with compromises, leaving all
sides – from wealthy nations seeking faster action, to
resource-rich developing countries and low-lying island states –
dissatisfied.
"The approved texts are a compromise," said U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "They reflect the interests,
the conditions, the contradictions and the state of political
will in the world today."
That leaves the world highly vulnerable.
"We are still knocking on the door of climate
catastrophe. It is time to go into emergency mode," he said.
AMBITION
The summit did not deliver enough emissions-cutting pledges
from countries to set a clear path to limiting warming to 1.5C.
Instead, it struck a deal for the nearly 200 countries
represented at the event to increase their pledges next year to
close the gap.
The gap is huge. Governments' current pledges to cut
emissions this decade would lead to 2.4C of warming.
To align with the 1.5C target, countries need to cut carbon
dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels. Under current
pledges, emissions would rise by nearly 14% by 2030.
"While compromises at COP26 keep the 1.5C target within
reach, it is hanging by a thread," said Bert Wander, the acting
CEO of environmental group Avaaz.
China, the world’s biggest carbon dioxide emitter, announced
in a joint declaration with the United States last week that it
would accelerate efforts to reduce emissions by curbing coal
use, tackling methane, and preserving forests. It provided few
details, however.
China was also among a group of resource-rich developing
nations that watered down language targeting fossil fuels in the
text of the Glasgow deal.
The draft called on countries to phase out coal use and
fossil fuel subsidies. But as the negotiations played out, words
were changed: coal became "unabated coal," leaving scope for
continued use of coal that uses emissions-capturing technology.
Subsidies became "inefficient subsidies", without a
definition of which types of subsidies counted as inefficient,
providing wriggle room for governments to continue funding oil,
gas and coal.
A last-minute intervention by India and China just before
the pact was adopted also changed the requested coal "phase out"
to a "phase down".
FAIRNESS
The Glasgow agreement delivered a mixed bag on finance, a
contentious issue between poor countries and their rich and
powerful counterparts.
Finance boils down to the issue of fairness, and whether
rich nations whose historical emissions are largely responsible
for causing climate change will pay the costs it is imposing on
the world's poorest countries.
The deal made some headway. It asked developed countries to
"at least double their collective provision of climate finance
for adaptation to developing country Parties from 2019 levels by
2025."
It also, for the first time, made mention of "loss and
damage" in the cover section of the agreement. Loss and damage
refers to the costs countries are already facing from
climate-driven disasters, for which those countries have for
years sought compensation.
But after resistance from the United States, the European
Union and other rich nations, the accord failed to secure funds
for that compensation.
The world's most vulnerable countries backed the final deal
grudgingly. Antigua and Barbuda negotiator Lia Nicholson said
her country and other small island states at the talks "will
express our grievances in due course."
Rich countries broke a 2009 promise to deliver $100 billion
annually by 2020 in climate finance, making poor countries wary
that promised cash will not arrive. They now expect to deliver
the $100 billion by 2023.
