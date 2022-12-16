Advanced search
'Was left guessing' -journalist Rupar discusses Twitter suspension

12/16/2022 | 05:32pm EST
STORY: "I pulled up Twitter and there was a notice at the top of my page that said 'your account has been permanently suspended for violating the rules'. I had not at that point in time received any correspondence at all from Twitter. So I was kind of left guessing what the rationale was," Rupar said.

Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk, who has described himself as a free speech absolutist, tweeted: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else," a reference to Twitter rules banning the sharing of personal information, called doxxing.

Musk's tweet referred to Twitter's Wednesday suspension of @elonjet, an account tracking his private jet in real time using data available in the public domain. Musk had threatened legal action against the account's operator, saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a "crazy stalker."

It was unclear if all the journalists whose accounts were suspended had commented on or shared news about @elonjet.

The suspensions echo chaotic actions at Twitter since Musk took over, including rapid firings of top management and thousands of employees, seesawing on how much to charge for Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue, and reinstating banned accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump.


