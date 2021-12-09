Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) Issues Data Call on Impact to Premiums After ban on the Use of Credit-Based Insurance Scoring

12/09/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) Issues Data Call on Impact to Premiums After ban on the Use of Credit-Based Insurance Scoring

On December 6, 2021, the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) issued a data call to request information about consumers' premiums after they removed credit as a rating factor. The data call is applicable to authorized insurance companies that wrote over $1,000,000 in annual premium for homeowner, renter, and private passenger automobile insurance in 2021. Each property & casualty insurance company should complete the provided premium impact histogram worksheet reflecting the insureds' premium change experience at renewal and provide sample language used by the company to notify insureds of the emergency rule prohibiting the use of credit history in homeowner, renter, and private passenger automobile (PPA) rating and eligibility of coverage (R2021-02 and R2021-19).

The Commissioner requests the survey and sample language be submitted by 5:00 pm no later than Monday, December 20, 2021. The response is to be submitted electronically to rulescoordinator@oic.wa.gov.

Questions should be directed to the Office of the Insurance Commissioner staff, David Forte, at DavidF@oic.wa.gov.

Link to Bulletin

Disclaimer

AAIS - American Association of Insurance Services Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pVulcan Energy buys German geothermal plant to power lithium extraction
RE
05:59pFinancial Strategies Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $87 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
05:58pU.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements
RE
05:58pMain events scheduled for Dec. 13-19
AQ
05:56pOracle Sees Revenue Growth to 'Finish Solidly' in Mid-Single Digits Led by Cloud Revenue
DJ
05:54pSuRo Capital Corp. Prices Public Offering of $70,000,000 6.00% Notes Due 2026
GL
05:53pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BPR 2021-NRD
BU
05:52pAMC+ : Releases trailer and key art for firebite
PU
05:52pTRUSCREEN : Tackling cervical cancer through tech innovation and global expansion
PU
05:52pSOUTH32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Kerr
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5BIONTECH : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS