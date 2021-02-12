Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington State Community College Moves Surplus Sales Online to GovDeals Marketplace

02/12/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARIETTA, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington State Community College (WSCC) in Marietta, OH has selected GovDeals, an online auction platform, to offer their surplus property for sale to the public. WSCC joins over 14,000 government agencies and educational institutions who use GovDeals to auction surplus items in over 600 categories to more than 1 million registered bidders in a safe and effective manner to maximize value for taxpayers.

The current WSCC sale features more than 400 items across multiple categories, including office furniture, school equipment, industrial equipment, machinery, and more. The items will be available for the public to place bids in multiple auction blocks during a three-week period. Some featured auctions include:

All interested parties can view and bid on Washington State Community College’s current auctions starting Tuesday, February 16. New blocks will be introduced weekly through mid-March.

“We are looking forward to offering our assets to a much broader audience,” Brandon Herb, Director of Facilities for WSCC said. “By choosing to sell with GovDeals, the auction process has been simplified, saving the college both time and money.”

In order to bid, all interested parties must first create an account and complete the registration form to register to bid. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.


Media Contact:
Angela Jones
GovDeals
(334)-301-7823
ajones@govdeals.com

Brandon Herb
Washington State Community College, OH
(740) 885-5623
bherb@wscc.edu

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aBEAM GLOBAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:58aFIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND : Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
BU
11:57aU.S. tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery
RE
11:57aCASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:57aGRUPO CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management
PU
11:55aGBT TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aBOATIM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aBLUEBIRD BIO : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against bluebird bio, Inc. and Certain Officers - BLUE
PR
11:52aNEW HOME CO INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:51aRAISE PRODUCTION : February 12, 2021 - Press Release - Raise Announces Postponement of AGM
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4S&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ