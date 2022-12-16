Advanced search
Washington state court blocks Albertsons special dividend

12/16/2022 | 11:09pm EST
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Washington's state supreme court on Friday blocked Albertsons Companies Inc from paying a special dividend ahead of its acquisition by Kroger Co, a court order showed.

The court extended a block put in place by a lower court, and said the block would remain in place until a further order of the court.

"The State of Washington Supreme Court has continued the temporary restraining order against the company’s previously announced special dividend while the Washington Supreme Court considers if it will hear the state’s appeal," Albertsons said in a statement. The U.S grocery chain has filed a motion to expedite the Washington Supreme Court’s review, according to the statement.

Earlier in December, Albertsons said Washington State Court had denied a request of preliminary injunction by the state's Attorney General to prevent the company from paying $4 billion to shareholders in a special dividend.

Kroger snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal in October, in a mega merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying the deal would help it better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

The planned acquisition has come under sharp criticism on antitrust grounds. (Reporting By Mike Scarcella in Washington, D.C., and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. 0.00% 20.66 Delayed Quote.-31.57%
KROGER CO. (THE) 1.91% 44.32 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
WALMART INC. -1.80% 142.75 Delayed Quote.0.46%
HOT NEWS