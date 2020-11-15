Washington state governor imposes sweeping restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced
sweeping new restrictions on gatherings and businesses on
Sunday, including a ban on indoor service at restaurants and
bars, to combat a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The restrictions, most of which will take effect Monday at
11:59 p.m. and last for one month, come as the average daily
tally for cases has doubled in the past two weeks, Inslee told a
news conference.
The spike in cases ."..means, unfortunately, the time has
come to reinstate restrictions on activities statewide to
preserve the public's well-being and to save lives," Inslee
said.
Indoor gatherings will be prohibited outside one's household
and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people. Religious
services and in-store retail will be limited to 25% occupancy,
Inslee said, while fitness gyms must halt indoor services, and
youth and adult sports will be restricted to activities
outdoors.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Petersburg, West Virginia;
Editing by Leslie Adler)