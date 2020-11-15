Log in
Washington state governor imposes sweeping restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

11/15/2020

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced sweeping new restrictions on gatherings and businesses on Sunday, including a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars, to combat a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The restrictions, most of which will take effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. and last for one month, come as the average daily tally for cases has doubled in the past two weeks, Inslee told a news conference.

The spike in cases ."..means, unfortunately, the time has come to reinstate restrictions on activities statewide to preserve the public's well-being and to save lives," Inslee said.

Indoor gatherings will be prohibited outside one's household and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people. Religious services and in-store retail will be limited to 25% occupancy, Inslee said, while fitness gyms must halt indoor services, and youth and adult sports will be restricted to activities outdoors. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Petersburg, West Virginia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

