Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Washington vows to be 'constructive partner' for new WTO chief

02/15/2021 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. delegate to the World Trade Organization on Monday welcomed the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general and said the United States was counting on her to jumpstart efforts to reform and revitalize the global trade body.

"Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has promised that under her leadership it will not be business as usual for the WTO, and we are excited and confident that she has the skills necessary to make good on this promise," said Charge d’Affaires David Bisbee in remarks sent to Reuters by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva.

Okonjo-Iweala was selected by consensus at a closed-door meeting in Geneva on Monday after the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden reversed the decision of the Trump administration to block her appointment in favor of her South Korean rival.

Bisbee said Washington would work closely with Okonjo-Iweala: "The United States is committed to working closely with Director General Okonjo-Iweala and she can count on the United States to be a constructive partner."

He said Okonjo-Iweala's knowledge and experience in economics, trade, and diplomacy would help move forward efforts to reform the WTO, promote equitable economic growth through trade, and meet current and future global challenges. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Andrea Shalal, Editing by Silke Koltrowitz and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : and Kenyan Authorities Reach Staff-Level Agreement on a Three-Year, US$2.4 Billion Financing Package
PU
05:13aKNOWLEDGE IS POWER : How AEM Business Intelligence Can Help Your Business
PU
05:11aWashington vows to be 'constructive partner' for new WTO chief
RE
05:09aDollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
05:08aGlobal shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
04:50aDollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
04:49aWashington vows to be 'constructive partner' for new WTO chief
RE
04:48aAustria could loosen pandemic restrictions around Easter at earliest -Chancellor
RE
04:48aIn Biden World, Economic Policy Is National Security Policy
DJ
04:47aAstrazeneca flagged possibility of delivering vaccine doses to the eu from india and u.s. factories, timing unclear - eu sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier, LVMH's Arnault form SPAC for financial deals
5U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ