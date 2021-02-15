Washington vows to be 'constructive partner' for new WTO chief

GENEVA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. delegate to the World
Trade Organization on Monday welcomed the appointment of Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala as director-general and said the United States was
counting on her to jumpstart efforts to reform and revitalize
the global trade body.
"Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has promised that under her leadership
it will not be business as usual for the WTO, and we are excited
and confident that she has the skills necessary to make good on
this promise," said Charge d’Affaires David Bisbee in remarks
sent to Reuters by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva.
Okonjo-Iweala was selected by consensus at a closed-door
meeting in Geneva on Monday after the administration of U.S.
President Joe Biden reversed the decision of the Trump
administration to block her appointment in favor of her South
Korean rival.
Bisbee said Washington would work closely with
Okonjo-Iweala: "The United States is committed to working
closely with Director General Okonjo-Iweala and she can count on
the United States to be a constructive partner."
He said Okonjo-Iweala's knowledge and experience in
economics, trade, and diplomacy would help move forward efforts
to reform the WTO, promote equitable economic growth through
trade, and meet current and future global challenges.
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Andrea Shalal, Editing by Silke
Koltrowitz and Andrea Ricci)