Watch Communications : Launches New Website

10/23/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

Modern, Engaging Site Will Present Company’s Broad Range of Services, Highlight News & Partnerships

Watch Communications announced the launch of a new website designed to better inform customers of the company’s services, provide more company information, and highlight news, partnerships, and programs in a modern, engaging website.

“Consumers have become a lot savvier about the research they do before contacting telecom companies to discuss setting up service,” said Watch Communications President and CEO Chris Daniels. “As Watch continues to grow, it is important that we present clear information on our company and the broad range of services we offer. Our new website will give new customers a good foundation to call and discuss options in addition to providing customers options to contact us by phone, email, or through the website itself.”

The new site contains more information about residential and business Internet, voice, and television services that are delivered through a variety of technologies. It features an About Us section with background on Watch Communications, its partnership with Microsoft that includes links to informative pages on Digital Literacy as well as other partnerships being developed. The Internet of Things holds great potential for Watch, and the new site will be a repository for this important business line.

Through Watch’s acquisition of Sit-Co last year, the company added a state-of-the-art facility to expand its Data Center operations to give business customers options on colocation, data connectivity, virtual servers, disaster recovery, and data recovery and backup. The Data Center page on the website provides an in-depth explanation of how these services can help business from small operations with a few employees to larger, multi-site companies with significant staffing numbers.

The News section will have press releases and a blog to discuss projects, what’s happening within the company, and how Watch is approaching the ever-growing and changing landscape of the telecom industry. The blog will also feature employees and the important things they’re doing to serve customers and grow Watch Communications.

About Watch Communications
Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.

© Business Wire 2020

