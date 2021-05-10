Watch Communications : Announces Participation in Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

The EBB Will Help People Save Up to $50/Month on Their Internet Bills

Watch Communications is pleased to announce its participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new federal program designed to help people better afford broadband Internet.

The program is available to current and new subscribers, and all of Watch’s residential Internet plans are eligible.

“Access to high-speed Internet should not depend on your zip code,” said Watch Communications President and CEO Chris Daniels. “We have seen over the last year just how critical it is for people to have reliable Internet service that meets their families’ needs. At Watch Communications, we are proud to connect rural households to our strong, reliable network with budget-friendly packages. This new program from the federal government will make it easier for families to afford the Internet they need.”

A household may be eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit if one member of the household:

Qualifies for the Lifeline program;

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Here’s how the program works:

You must register for the program through the Universal Services Administrative Company. Current and potential customers can call Watch Communications’ Customer Service at 855-429-1258 for assistance. Once you are registered, you pick your Internet plan. Our Customer Service staff can help guide you through this process by asking questions about your Internet needs. Current customers can upgrade to a higher-level package and apply the benefit to that. For example, if you currently have the Watch Essential Plan, you can upgrade to the Watch Preferred Plan and pay just $20 per month since the Emergency Broadband Benefit will save you $50 per month on the new plan.

The best part is how simple this program is for customers. The $50 discount will be automatically applied to customers’ bills – there is no need to request refunds each month. You will simply see the discounted price on your bill and pay that each month.

Customers can find more information as well as Frequently Asked Questions at WatchComm.net/EBB.

About Watch Communications

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005813/en/