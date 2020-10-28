Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watch Market to Reach USD 3.31 Billion by 2024, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. and Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:31am EDT

The watch market is expected to grow by USD 3.31 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the watch market optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005144/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Watch Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Watch Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The watch market will witness Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Watch Market Participants:

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. operates its business under various segments such as consumer, system equipment, and others. Under this product category, the company offers a wide range of watches of different series such as G-SHOCK, BABY-G, G-SHOCK S Series, PRO TREK, EDIFICE, and Wave Ceptor.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. operates its business under five segments, which include watches, machine tools, devices and components, electronic products, and other products. Under this product category, the company offers a wide range of watches for men and women under series/collection such as ECO-DRIVE, CAPELLA, CECI, STILETTO, and DRIVE FROM CITIZEN.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA operates its business under various segments such as jewelry maisons, specialist watchmakers, online distributors, and other. Under this products category, the company offers a wide range of watches for men and women through its A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis, Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Vacheron Constantin brands.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technvaio.com/report/watch-market-industry-analysis

Watch Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Watch market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Quartz
    • Mechanical
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online

The watch market is driven by rising demand for premium watches. In addition, other factors such as increasing use of smartwatches is expected to trigger the watch market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of watch market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44295

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:47aTELENOR : Update on the ongoing OECD complaint against Telenor
AQ
05:46aGAP : Employees Met the Challenge for Volunteer Rally 2020 | Gap Inc.
AQ
05:45aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Short-term charter for Polar Queen
AQ
05:45aALANTRA PARTNERS S A : Junta General de Accionistas en Directo / Annual Shareholders Meeting Live
PU
05:45aIBERDROLA S A : Ignacio Galán, the engineer who transformed Iberdrola into the 'major new utility'
PU
05:45aIBERDROLA S A : “Our story should be a lesson to companies wanting to refocus their strategies in a way that benefits all stakeholders and encouraging a more sustainable way of life”
PU
05:45aCONSTI OYJ : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
05:45aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S A : Lerta to assist PGNiG in energy efficiency improvement efforts
PU
05:45aTRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE SKILLS STRATEGY : four years of progress
PU
05:45aRENU ENERGY : Notice of annual general meeting and proxy form »
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
3S&P 500 : U.S. outlook dims; economists say Democratic sweep best for revival
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Mercedes-Benz to lift Aston Martin stake ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group