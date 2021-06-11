Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watch: NCLA Video Shows the Housing Providers Hurt by CDC's Unlawful Eviction Moratorium

06/11/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Emotionally, it’s been trying. Physically, you lose sleep. You’ve got bills to pay. You have obligations,” explains NCLA client Rick Brown in a video released today by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group. Mr. Brown is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, Rick Brown, et al. v. Secretary Xavier Becerra, et al., challenging the ongoing nationwide eviction moratorium ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last September. The unlawful order, meant to curb the spread of Covid-19, has hit mom-and-pop housing providers across the country particularly hard, as they struggle to pay the mortgages and taxes related to their rental properties. The video features Mr. Brown and Mrs. Sonya Jones, two plaintiffs who are owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.

NCLA argues that the eviction moratorium far exceeds the constitutional and statutory limits of CDC’s authority. The agency’s radical and unprecedented interference with access to state courts has deprived Americans across the country of their constitutional right to resolve their legal disputes in court.  

NCLA is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a decision by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. In the months after the district court’s decision, multiple federal courts have set aside CDC’s order as unlawful. NCLA’s lawsuit is currently pending review in the Eleventh Circuit, and it could be the first to have a nationwide effect. The Court has jurisdiction to enjoin the CDC, which is headquartered in the Eleventh Circuit, from enforcing or extending the eviction order nationally.

Excerpts from the video:

“My clients are mom-and-pop landlords. They have a few properties. They use this as their income. This is their business. This is their livelihood. One of the most outrageous aspects of the CDC’s eviction moratorium order is that it does not stop foreclosures and it doesn’t apply to banks. And once that property goes into foreclosure, the bank is allowed to foreclose on the mortgage and evict the tenant. The CDC order doesn’t actually solve any problems. It doesn’t prevent evictions. It just puts the problem squarely on the shoulders of property owners.”
— Caleb Kruckenberg, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“Evicting people is a very painful situation for the landlord because you do not want to put anybody on the street. You want to try to work with these people. These are human beings. But we are running a business here. I don’t think I’ll get my money back. I might get some of it, but a very small amount of it. I want my day in court.”
— Rick Brown, Plaintiff, Rick Brown, et al. v. Secretary Xavier Becerra, et al.

“When I found out about the moratorium, I was shocked that they could take possession of my property. I took the tenants to court. One of the first things [the tenants] said was they couldn’t work because of Covid, and the judge said, ‘That’s it, they can stay until December 31st.’ When I asked him how I was supposed to pay my taxes, he said, ‘That is not my problem.’”
— Sonya Jones, Plaintiff, Rick Brown, et al. v. Secretary Xavier Becerra, et al.

For more information about this case visit here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###


Judy Pino
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
judy.pino@ncla.legal

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises in Early June; Inflation Expectations Ease -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:32aZALARIS  : Disclosure in ZALARIS ASA
AQ
10:32aTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:32aDGAP-PVR  : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
10:31aGrant Thornton Partner Doreen Griffith named a ‘Most Inspiring Leader' by Dallas Business Journal
BU
10:30aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Poll results of the resolutions proposed at the agm the 2021 first a shareholders' class meeting and the 2021 first h shareholders' class meeting election of independent non-executive directors retirement of directors change in the composition of board committees distribution of final dividend and closure period of register of members of h shares（h shares）
PU
10:30aPOPMENU  : Raises $65M Funding Round Led by Tiger Global to Accelerate A.I.-Powered Digital Solution for Restaurants
BU
10:28aBLACKBERRY  : Why Talent is the Quickest and Smoothest Path to Building EVs
PU
10:28aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C  : 75,420 passengers passed through Malta International Airport in May
PU
10:26aINTESA SANPAOLO : 26 smes in the first ELITE Lounge
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules
3SANNE GROUP PLC : SANNE : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Cainiao and Hainan Government Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop..
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : Japan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders

HOT NEWS