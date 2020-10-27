Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watchfire Signs to Showcase Interior and Exterior Digital Displays for C-Store Operators at NACS Crack the Code Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

DANVILLE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs for the C-store industry, will showcase its full-range of exterior, interior and gas price displays at the first ever NACS Virtual Showroom, part of the NACS Crack the Code event, beginning November 2. Click to Tweet.

NACS Crack the Code is a five-week digital experience and curated marketplace designed to connect convenience retail buyers and sellers from around the globe. Attendees will have 24/7 access to ideas and insights, products, and strategic connections. NACS members can access showrooms beginning November 2 through December 4, with live, dedicated expo staffing through November 20. Online access to showrooms will be available through the end of the year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made a traditional NACS show impossible this year, yet retailers still need to see new products and solutions to grow their businesses,” said David Warns, vice president for on-premise sales at Watchfire Signs. “The Virtual Showroom gives us the opportunity to meet virtually with customers and showcase how our digital solutions can be used to drive sales.”

Watchfire will showcase three C-store solutions during the Virtual Showcase:

  • Watchfire high-resolution interior displays, which provide touchable and splash proof durability. These displays are perfect solutions for close-up viewing around fresh and refrigerated food and beverage displays.
  • Watchfire’s new 6mm high-resolution exterior displays, ideal for locations with significant pedestrian traffic, public transit stops or slow-moving street traffic. These displays feature exceptional resolution for crisp, vivid content and wide viewing angles, and give C-store operators the ability to communicate instantly with customers with tailored messages based on time of day, changing inventory and weather conditions.
  • Watchfire’s popular Price Watcher gas signs, which offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently, day or night using an Internet connection. C-stores can advertise unleaded, diesel or E-85 gas prices with the touch of a button. An optional point-of-sale (POS) capability lets operators instantly sync signs with in-store pricing, and control prices in multiple locations at one time.

Registrants for NACS Crack the Code event will have dedicated time to interact live with Watchfire experts two hours before and after the day’s online conference sessions during the showroom’s first three weeks. To register for NACS Crack the Code, go to https://www.convenience.org/Events/Crack-the-Code-Experience/Registration.

A free guide on how C-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download at www.watchfiresigns.com/landing/digital-signage-solutions-for-convenience-stores/.

About Watchfire
Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aSALZGITTER AG : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
07:10aRaytheon profit beats estimates on cost controls
RE
07:10aGIGCAPITAL2, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:10aSHUTTERSTOCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:10aAMAZON COM INC : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
07:10aCOWEN : 3Q20 Financial Supplement
PU
07:10aSITE CENTERS : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
07:10aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Investor Presentation Q3 2020
PU
07:10aINSTEM : Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock market braces for rocky week ahead of contentious U.S. election
5AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group