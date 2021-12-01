Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Water Industry Veteran Thomas Coleman III Joins Olea Edge Analytics

12/01/2021 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Climate tech startup continues rapid growth following $35 million funding round
  • New executive to develop sales strategies and hire regional teams
  • Coleman brings experience in smart infrastructure solutions and gas measurement and regulation

Olea Edge Analytics, an intelligent edge computing platform for the water utility industry, today announced the addition of Thomas Coleman III as Vice President, Direct Sales. Coleman comes to Olea Edge Analytics from smart infrastructure solution provider Aclara, where he ran the channel and partner sales programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005252/en/

Thomas Coleman III, Vice President of Direct Sales at Olea Edge Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

Thomas Coleman III, Vice President of Direct Sales at Olea Edge Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

At Olea Edge Analytics, Coleman will design and develop sales strategies and oversee all daily direct sales activities while building out regional sales teams.

“Olea is helping cities solve a critical problem: fixing underperforming or broken equipment so they can generate revenue,” Coleman said. “They’re the only company with the ability to assess the health of water systems and water meters and determine whether billing is accurate.”

Prior to Aclara, Coleman spent 17 years with Elster Gas, a division of Honeywell and leader in innovative gas measurement and regulation. As Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Coleman led sales for business units in North, Central and South America while producing the highest top-line sales enterprise-wide, the highest book-to-bill ratio and the highest return on sales in Elster history.

“Cities are under duress as they try to make massive infrastructure improvements, and Tom has consistently found ways to help them,” Olea Edge Analytics CEO Dave Mackie said. “We’re seeing an increased interest in how the water distribution system is managed, and Tom has tremendous experience in helping cities find visibility into what they are doing so they can have better predictability.”

Olea Edge Analytics recently closed $35 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners, bringing the total raised to $50.6 million.

To learn more about Olea Edge Analytics, visit oleaedge.com.

About Olea Edge Analytics

Olea's proven technology empowers utilities to optimize water delivery, billing and conservation so cities can generate millions more in revenue. Committed to helping water utilities combat aging infrastructure, meet greater demand and limit rate increases, Olea's patented solution combines IoT and edge computing capabilities to bring transparency, accuracy and reliability to the delivery of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.oleaedge.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pREX : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:10p2SEVENTY BIO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:10pVirios Therapeutics Achieves Over 50% Enrollment Milestone in its Phase 2b Clinical Trial for Fibromyalgia
BU
12:09pOntario Pushes Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
AQ
12:09pJanus Henderson Boosts ESG Investment Team With Six New Hires
BU
12:09pNational Bank of Canada Raises Dividend, Unveils Buyback
DJ
12:09pRallybio Reports Positive Data in Its Clinical Program for the Prevention of Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT)
BU
12:08pOil prices climb over 4% ahead of OPEC meeting despite Omicron concerns
RE
12:08pLevine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells Best Lawyers
BU
12:08pAjay Banga Joins General Atlantic as Vice Chairman
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
2Salesforce shares fall on disappointing profit forecast
3Stocks roar higher as traders park COVID and Fed jitters
4Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Adevinta sells Gumtree UK and Motors.co.uk t..
5INDITEX : Gets a Sell rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS