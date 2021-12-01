Water Industry Veteran Thomas Coleman III Joins Olea Edge Analytics

Olea Edge Analytics, an intelligent edge computing platform for the water utility industry, today announced the addition of Thomas Coleman III as Vice President, Direct Sales. Coleman comes to Olea Edge Analytics from smart infrastructure solution provider Aclara, where he ran the channel and partner sales programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005252/en/

Thomas Coleman III, Vice President of Direct Sales at Olea Edge Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

At Olea Edge Analytics, Coleman will design and develop sales strategies and oversee all daily direct sales activities while building out regional sales teams.

“Olea is helping cities solve a critical problem: fixing underperforming or broken equipment so they can generate revenue,” Coleman said. “They’re the only company with the ability to assess the health of water systems and water meters and determine whether billing is accurate.”

Prior to Aclara, Coleman spent 17 years with Elster Gas, a division of Honeywell and leader in innovative gas measurement and regulation. As Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Coleman led sales for business units in North, Central and South America while producing the highest top-line sales enterprise-wide, the highest book-to-bill ratio and the highest return on sales in Elster history.

“Cities are under duress as they try to make massive infrastructure improvements, and Tom has consistently found ways to help them,” Olea Edge Analytics CEO Dave Mackie said. “We’re seeing an increased interest in how the water distribution system is managed, and Tom has tremendous experience in helping cities find visibility into what they are doing so they can have better predictability.”

Olea Edge Analytics recently closed $35 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners, bringing the total raised to $50.6 million.

To learn more about Olea Edge Analytics, visit oleaedge.com.

About Olea Edge Analytics

Olea's proven technology empowers utilities to optimize water delivery, billing and conservation so cities can generate millions more in revenue. Committed to helping water utilities combat aging infrastructure, meet greater demand and limit rate increases, Olea's patented solution combines IoT and edge computing capabilities to bring transparency, accuracy and reliability to the delivery of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.oleaedge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005252/en/