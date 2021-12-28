Water Services & Institutional Support II - P149377

The objectives of the Second Water Services and Institutional Support Project are to: (a) increase water service coverage in key cities in Mozambique's territory; (b) strengthen the institutional and regulatory capacity for water supply services in the Northern, Central and Southern regions of Mozambique; and (c) support Mozambique to respond promptly and effectively to an Eligible Crisis or Emergency. There are five components to the project, the...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
