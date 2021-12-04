Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project - P163876

The development objective of the Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project for Cambodia is to increase access to piped water supply and improved sanitation services and strengthen the operational performance of service providers in selected towns and/or communes. The project has two components. The first component, provincial water supply is focused on supporting the expansion of water supply services to selected towns and communes.This component...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More