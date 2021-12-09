Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam levels

The collective upsurge in the dam's levels has a positive impact on the levels of the IVRS as it rises this week

The levels of the Vaal Dam have significantly shot up this week, edging closer to the neutral 100% mark following weeks of stability. Week-on-week the levels of the dam have been rising to such an extent that last week it was at 78.8%. Presently the dam is at 85.8%, a level which is far higher compared to last year in the same week when it stood at 36.2%.

As one of the 14 dams that form part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), the Vaal Dam is the life blood of the economic hub of Gauteng. The country's foremost industries such as the electricity generation giant Eskom and the petro-chemical industry of Sasol rely on the dam for water supply.

The Grootdraai Dam rose to 88.2%, recording a steep rise from last week's 72.5%. The current level also represents a sharp rise from 84.6% at the same time last year.

The Bloemhof Dam also saw an increase this week, moving up from 91.3% last week to 94.9% this week. During the same week last year, the dam was at 80.9%.

Slightly up from last week, the Katse Dam is currently sitting at 77.8%, increasing from 71.6% last week. The dam has been floating below the 50% mark as shown by the levels of the same time last year when it hovered at 25.2%.

The Sterkfontein Dam has not changed from last week's levels and is currently at 100.5%. However, the present levels of the dam are marginally higher when compared to the 94.8% it recorded last year in the same week.

Continuing to improve to comfortable levels, the Mohale Dam has risen to 45.1%, moving from last week's 38.5%. Last year at the same time it was at.4.4%. this has really been a positive move from the dire state over the last few years, struggling to recover from the previous drought within the region.

The collective upsurge in the dams has had a positive impact on the levels of the IVRS as shown by its rise from 81.5% last week to 86.2% this week. This indicates that the system is relatively in a good state, compared to the 57.2 % it recorded in the same period last year.

The Department of Water and Sanitation appeals to water consumers to continue to use water sparingly. This will ensure that the levels of the system are able to carry on being stable. Excessive use of water could result in a dire situation for water users given the erratic weather patterns that the country is facing.

It is important to remember that the IVRS is not just the biggest water supply system in the country, but additional to the industries like Sasol and ESKOM, it is also a source of human consumption for the population in Gauteng, as well as some parts of Mpumalanga, Free State and North West.

