Water bonus: instructions for use.

Reducing water consumption is now a global priority, no longer just a problem caused by drought in the summer. The preservation of water resources is a key objective of an eco-sustainable society.

Fundamentals of water saving

Saving water is a key issue for future society. This realisation has led to changes in the ways we use water on a daily basis, with the aim to reduce waste. Needless to say, in any house, the kitchen and the bathroom are the rooms where water consumption is highest.

Let us see how we can save water in the bathroom. A few tips:

- Install bowls and tanks that will let you flush the toilet with a smaller quantity of water

- For the washbasin, the bidet and the shower head, choose low-flow faucets designed to maintain the temperature of the water and minimise waste

- Do not use more water than necessary and do not leave the water running when you are not using it: turn off the tap!

What is a water bonus?

To encourage the purchase of products that can guarantee a reduction in water consumption, the government has established the 2021 water bonus.

The water saving bonus offers a subsidy of up to 1,000 euros to Italian citizens who replace:

- Their ceramic sanitary ware with recent models using a water saving flushing mechanism;

- Their conventional faucets, shower heads and columns with new low-flow units.

This subsidy is totally independent of any other bonus, including the restructuring bonus.

How does the water bonus work?

Unless otherwise specified, you can profit from the bonus until 31 December 2021 for costs incurred in connection with:

- Supply and installation of ceramic toilets using no more than 6 litres per flush and of their flushing system. The bonus also covers the costs of the relative plumbing and masonry works.

- Supply and installation of faucets and mixers for the bathroom and the kitchen, including water flow control devices, with a flow of up to 6 litres per minute, and shower heads and columns with a flow of no more than 9 litres per minute. The bonus also covers the costs of the relative plumbing and masonry works, as well as the disassembly and disposal of pre-existing systems.

For further information, we invite you to visit the website of the Revenue Agency (Agenzia delle Entrate).

Flaminia products that qualify for the bonus

All the toilets in Flaminia's current product range qualify for the water bonus. As specified in Declaration of Performance DOP -No. 997 certifications, in fact, all sanitary wares by Flaminia comply with European standard EN 997/2012, which specifies a number of functional requirements for toilets, including a flush volume no greater than 6 litres.

To choose from among the Flaminia models eligible for the water bonus, click here.