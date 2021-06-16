Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Water bonus: instructions for use.

06/16/2021 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 giugno 2021 | See how it works

Reducing water consumption is now a global priority, no longer just a problem caused by drought in the summer. The preservation of water resources is a key objective of an eco-sustainable society.

Fundamentals of water saving

Saving water is a key issue for future society. This realisation has led to changes in the ways we use water on a daily basis, with the aim to reduce waste. Needless to say, in any house, the kitchen and the bathroom are the rooms where water consumption is highest.

Let us see how we can save water in the bathroom. A few tips:

- Install bowls and tanks that will let you flush the toilet with a smaller quantity of water

- For the washbasin, the bidet and the shower head, choose low-flow faucets designed to maintain the temperature of the water and minimise waste

- Do not use more water than necessary and do not leave the water running when you are not using it: turn off the tap!

What is a water bonus?

To encourage the purchase of products that can guarantee a reduction in water consumption, the government has established the 2021 water bonus.

The water saving bonus offers a subsidy of up to 1,000 euros to Italian citizens who replace:

- Their ceramic sanitary ware with recent models using a water saving flushing mechanism;

- Their conventional faucets, shower heads and columns with new low-flow units.

This subsidy is totally independent of any other bonus, including the restructuring bonus.

How does the water bonus work?

Unless otherwise specified, you can profit from the bonus until 31 December 2021 for costs incurred in connection with:

- Supply and installation of ceramic toilets using no more than 6 litres per flush and of their flushing system. The bonus also covers the costs of the relative plumbing and masonry works.

- Supply and installation of faucets and mixers for the bathroom and the kitchen, including water flow control devices, with a flow of up to 6 litres per minute, and shower heads and columns with a flow of no more than 9 litres per minute. The bonus also covers the costs of the relative plumbing and masonry works, as well as the disassembly and disposal of pre-existing systems.

For further information, we invite you to visit the website of the Revenue Agency (Agenzia delle Entrate).

Flaminia products that qualify for the bonus

All the toilets in Flaminia's current product range qualify for the water bonus. As specified in Declaration of Performance DOP -No. 997 certifications, in fact, all sanitary wares by Flaminia comply with European standard EN 997/2012, which specifies a number of functional requirements for toilets, including a flush volume no greater than 6 litres.

To choose from among the Flaminia models eligible for the water bonus, click here.

Disclaimer

Ceramica Flaminia S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58aRHEINMETALL AG  : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05:58aSÜSS MICROTEC  : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
05:58aPATRIZIA  : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:58aRATIONAL AG  : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
05:57aAPPLE  : Hat Trick for GOALS as SWIPEN Provides Apple Pay Online
AQ
05:57aSOHO CHINA  : Global shares mixed in quiet trading ahead of Fed decision
AQ
05:57aPRESS RELEASE  : Nabaltec AG: Annual Meeting - Shareholders approve all agenda items with large majorities
DJ
05:57aNABALTEC AG : Annual Meeting - Shareholders approve all agenda items with large majorities
EQ
05:56aYTRADE  : Yaytrade extends its agreement with J Lindeberg
AQ
05:56aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Is the spike in US inflation just a blip?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buoyant stocks hold near record highs ahead of Fed
2U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
5TULLOW OIL PLC : TULLOW OIL : raises hedging to 75% of output for two years

HOT NEWS